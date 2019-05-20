Phase 2 of Ghana Gas-WAPCO interconnectivity nears completion

Phase 2 of Ghana Gas-WAPCO interconnectivity nears completion
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | JTM
Date: 20-05-2019 Time: 11:05:05:pm
Share

The Testing and Commissioning phase of the Ghana Gas-West African Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) Interconnection Project is almost completed.

This follows successful completion of engineering and construction work on gas pipelines from Sanzule through to the Takoradi Regulatory and Metering System (TRMS) of the Volta River Authority at Aboadze.

Head of Communication at Ghana National Gas Company Limited, Ernest Owusu Bempah, during an inspection visit of the project site on Monday said, the exercise involves some protocol that needed to be adhered to so as to ensure the safety and efficiency of the pipeline system.

Ghana Gas WAPCO phase 2

“They need to check the pressure, understand how the flow is going to be like, detect any possible leakages, technically to make sure that everything is fine before they start pushing the gas,” he stated.

Mr Owusu Bempah disclosed that the company is currently producing about 37million metric cubic feet of gas to the Volta River Authority for the testing and commissioning phase of the pipelines. 

The success of testing would enable them to roll out fully the production and supply of gas through the TRMS to the Eastern enclave to power up thermal plants. 

Ghana Gas WAPCO phase 2


“At the moment we doing about 37 million cubic feet on the pressure within the testing and commissioning, from there it can take about 60 million cubic feet of gas; which is very significant as it can do about 300 megawatts of electricity” he added.

He is highly optimistic that the recurring gas shortage, which in the past hit power-producing plants in the country will be extinguished.

“…there’s not going to be any problem when WAPCo tells us there’s not enough gas available. There will be more gas flowing…we will be doing about 30 to 60 million cubic feet of gas to help us generate electricity,” he elaborated.

Ghana Gas WAPCO phase 2

The Officer-in-charge of Pipeline and Station at the TRMS, Emmanuel Ackon clarified that the testing and commissioning phase of the project begun on Thursday, May 16.

According to Mr. Ackon said should things go according to plan, the exercise he described as “far excellent”, would be completed in the next couple of days. 

Ghana Gas WAPCO phase 2


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
‘Ghanaians feel insecure’ – Mahama wants gov't action
VGMA brawl: There is silver lining in the fracas – Francis Doku
Cultivation of 200-acre avocado plantation begins in Abuakwa under 1D1F

Latest Stories

Cultivation of 200-acre avocado plantation begins in Abuakwa under 1D1F
VGMA brawl: There is silver lining in the fracas – Francis Doku
‘Ghanaians feel insecure’ – Mahama wants gov't action
Gov't commissions $2.3m-electrification project in Eastern Region
This is why you grieve the ending of Game of Thrones
Threat of terror: ‘Be vigilant of suspicious behaviours’ - GPCC
Contractor of UG Hospital project gives back to society
The Ghanaian problem is a character problem

MOST POPULAR
VGMA@20: Check out winners at 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
VGMA@20: Organisers fail to announce 'Artiste of the Year' due to Shatta, Stonebwoy fight
VGMA@20: Live updates of 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
VGMA@20: Police arrest one person after Shatta-Stonebwoy brawl
Video: VGMA@20: Stonebwoy pulls gun as Bhim Nation, Shatta Wale camps clash

LIFESTYLE
This is why you grieve the ending of Game of Thrones
ODD NEWS
This woman claims she can’t find a job because of her good looks
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Huawei's Android loss: How it affects you
OBITUARY
Madam Beatrice Annin
ELECTIONS
Make U/W 'everlasting stronghold' for NPP - Minister to NPP