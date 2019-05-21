 MTN Ghana to build 24 new 2G/3G sites, 39 new 4G/4G+ sites in the Western region  

Share

The CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevor has revealed that MTN will build 24 new 2G/3G sites and 39 new 4G/4G+ sites in the Western Region to ensure high data capacity and speed to meet the ever-increasing bandwidth needs of its cherished customers in the resource-endowed region.

Mr Adadevor who made this revelation during the MTN Y’ello soiree held for its customers in Takoradi pointed out that MTN, recognize the importance of network improvement and improved customer services.

“I need to emphasize that MTN is serious about its commitments to you the customer, which is why we have declared 2019 the Year of the Customer. Our industry is a fast-moving one, with customer demand constantly changing and requiring providers to be agile with the kind of investments we make and the innovations we introduce,” he said.

He, however, added that MTN faces a lot of challenges with cuts in their fibre and the Western region happens to be one with the highest cuts.

“As the road works continue we use this medium to appeal to road contractors to contact us to relocate our fibre before they start digging. We really need the cooperation of those responsible for road constructions in this country.”

On Network improvements, he said “We know that many of you are concerned about network investments and improved customer service. That is why we are investing 160million dollars in upgrading and expanding our network this year.”

MTN’s 4G+ and Fiber to the home/business rollout he said are all enablers of faster data services. The MTN TurboNet device which was also recently introduced has received excellent reviews by users in 4G areas. “If you are living in a community connected with 4G service, you should try it.”

For the past few months he said, MTN as a team has been doing a constant review of their products and services and we are happy that these initiatives are paying off.

“Our recent Net Promoter score which gives us an indication of how willing our customers are to promote or recommend us to other people have improved and we are currently number one.”

He said this is a huge achievement and they are very grateful for the constant feedback customers to continue to give to MTN.”

In the Western region, he said, “March was dedicated as Twincityfest for the region and MTN held a series of consumer engagement activities including Community Forum, Health walk and medical screening, inter colleges quiz competition, community football gala, Easter concerts.”

“Those who participated in them know how engaging and useful these activities were.”

In the area of CSR, Mr Adadevor said they have invested a lot in the Western Region and MTN invested GHS 372,196.00 into the commissioning of a fully furnished E-Library at the Takoradi Technical University.”

Its blood donation exercise he said also raised blood for the regional hospital.

“We are motivated to do more than this. Our aim is to surpass your expectations and to provide a distinct experience, whilst at the same time inspiring and brightening the communities in which we operate.”

On stakeholders, he said “A few days ago we held our AGM, which brought together 1000s of people and which is by far the biggest AGM in the country. I take this opportunity to thank the shareholders from this region, especially those who were able to join us in Accra for the meeting.”

To the customers MTN’s success story would not be possible without their contributions, saying “our customers who have kept faith with us. We take moments like this to celebrate and appreciate you our valued customers. As we interact tonight I believe we will explore more ways of growing our relationship.”

