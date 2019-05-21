Photos/Video: Drainage systems at new Terminal 3 to be reconstructed after flood

Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim
Date: 21-05-2019 Time: 02:05:07:pm
The Aviation Minister has blamed Amalgamated Design Consultants, for the recent flooding of the newly constructed Kotoka International Airport Terminal 3.

Joseph Kofi Adda told Joy Business that they have noticed provisions for drains that have not made enough openings to take the water coming from the air side, into the drain just before the Terminal building.

His comments follow videos circulating on social media of the portions of the tarmac and arrival areas of the Terminal, being flooded after over two hours downpour on Monday.

In September 2018, the KIA inaugurated its new Terminal 3 to the admiration of Ghanaians and other travellers alike. Videos of the $250 million facility immediately went viral with some Nigerian celebrities saying the “T3” is not just a thing of beauty but a potential tourism booster.


However, the new T3 undertaken by Turkish company Mapa Construction MNG Holding, has been flooded after heavy downpour since it was inaugurated last year.

Speaking to Joy Business Tuesday, the Minister assured that his office is working with the management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited to deal with the situation.

“The Ghana Airports Company Managing Director with the consultants are meeting to see how to redesign and configure the Terminal.

“It should be taken care of by Mapa Construction MNG Holding and the consultants have to be responsible for that. Fortunately, we are still within the first liability period so the construction company is responsible for the costs,” he said. 


