Ghana had 7 days of import cover before requesting for IMF support – Rep

Ghana had 7 days of import cover before requesting for IMF support – Rep
Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 22-05-2019 Time: 08:05:25:pm
Share

The International Monetary Fund has said that Ghana had the equivalent of $400m in it reserves at the time it requested for the Fund’s support back in 2014.

That meant the country had around seven days’ worth of imports in net foreign exchange reserves, according to Resident Representative to Ghana, Dr Albert Touna-Mama.

In an article, Dr Albert Touna-Mama said, “When Ghana officially requested the Fund support on August 8, 2014, the cedi had depreciated by 40 per cent, inflation was in the double-digits, and the Bank of Ghana only had around seven days’ worth of imports in net foreign exchange reserves, equivalent to $400 million.” 

He added, “In the first half of 2014, the fiscal deficit was almost exclusively financed by BoG printing money for an amount equivalent to 22 per cent of the previous year’s fiscal revenue, compared with a target of only 5 per cent, as alternative financing sources were drying up fast. Interest rates stood at around 24–25 per cent on domestic debt.”

According to Dr Touna-mama, “The generous terms of the Fund financing provided Ghana with the needed breathing space to avoid resorting to measures that are harmful to national prosperity.”

“For instance, the Government was able under the programme not to accrue new arrears while at the same time adopting a clearance plan to deal with legacy arrears.”

The IMF Executive Board approved a $918 million loan to Ghana in 2015 to support a reform program aimed at faster growth and job creation while protecting social spending.



Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
10 ultimate travel experiences in Africa
Armed gang kills at least 18 in northwest Nigeria
UN backs end to UK control of Chagos islands
Couple leave newborn baby in taxi on way home from hospital

Latest Stories

Couple leave newborn baby in taxi on way home from hospital
UN backs end to UK control of Chagos islands
Armed gang kills at least 18 in northwest Nigeria
10 ultimate travel experiences in Africa
Ghana's 2019 Afcon squad: Five players snubbed by Kwesi Appiah
Ghana had 7 days of import cover before requesting for IMF support – Rep
Special Prosecutor ‘completely wrong’ – Ayariga responds to charges
Four times Black Stars players retired, then came back

MOST POPULAR
VGMA@20: Check out winners at 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
VGMA@20: Organisers fail to announce 'Artiste of the Year' due to Shatta, Stonebwoy fight
VGMA@20: Live updates of 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
Video: VGMA@20: Stonebwoy pulls gun as Bhim Nation, Shatta Wale camps clash
VGMA@20: Police arrest one person after Shatta-Stonebwoy brawl

LIFESTYLE
Ban on alcohol not solution to responsible drinking – FDA told
ODD NEWS
Couple leave newborn baby in taxi on way home from hospital
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Amazon set for facial recognition revolt
OBITUARY
Madam Beatrice Annin
ELECTIONS
CI to track source of political party funding in the offing - EC reveals