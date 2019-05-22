CalBank to deploy about 2,000 agents for its agency banking

CalBank to deploy about 2,000 agents for its agency banking
Source: Ghana | Ebenezer Sabutey | JoyBusiness
Date: 22-05-2019 Time: 06:05:19:pm
Share

CalBank will be deploying about 2,000 agents across the country to drive its agency banking initiative aimed at boosting deposit mobilization for the bank.

The move is part of plans by the bank to move away from the construction of office structures to the use of digital platforms for its operations.

Managing Director of CalBank Frank Adu Jnr made the disclosure after commissioning the ultra-modern head office building for the bank.

According to Mr Adu Jnr, its growth strategy is undergoing a transformation that will lead to the deployment of about two thousand agents all over the country to partner in deposit mobilization.

"We're moving from bricks to clicks, this building is brick but it is the last set of brick. In all other places, we're going to have agents and the plan is to have about 2,000 of these agents that will be able to perform the basic requirements of operating a bank."

He added, “The world is going totally digital and I can predict that in the next 15 years, bank branches will be turned to showrooms"

He said the decision to go digital is to support the transformation agenda of reaching the non-banking communities through electronic platforms.


"Today we employ over 800 staff, with 29 branches and over 150 agents across the country. Using our digital platforms such as a short-code *771#, the Cal bank mobile app and internet banking, the bank can be assessed across the globe" he noted

CalBank is one of the indigenous banks that survived the reforms process by the central bank last year with a strong financial position.

On his part, President Nana Addo Dunkwa Akufo-Addo declared his support for local banks to increase financial inclusion in the country.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Special Prosecutor begins prosecution of Ayariga
Boy shot dead, scores injured as Odumase protest against PDS
AFCON 2019: Gyan named in Black Stars provisional squad
Twellium Industry donates towards Alajo mosque rehabilitation

Latest Stories

Four times Black Stars players retired, then came back
Female BBC manager rejects job over equal pay
CalBank to deploy about 2,000 agents for its agency banking
Ban on alcohol not solution to responsible drinking – FDA told
Banking sector reform yielding positive results - Akufo-Addo
AFCON 2019: Gyan named in Black Stars provisional squad
Media, security personnel train in civil-military relations
Accra International Book Festival hosts South African writer on ‘Catch Up!’

MOST POPULAR
VGMA@20: Check out winners at 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
VGMA@20: Organisers fail to announce 'Artiste of the Year' due to Shatta, Stonebwoy fight
VGMA@20: Live updates of 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
Video: VGMA@20: Stonebwoy pulls gun as Bhim Nation, Shatta Wale camps clash
VGMA@20: Police arrest one person after Shatta-Stonebwoy brawl

LIFESTYLE
Ban on alcohol not solution to responsible drinking – FDA told
ODD NEWS
Millionaire put private plane on autopilot so he could have sex with 15-year-old girl
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Amazon set for facial recognition revolt
OBITUARY
Madam Beatrice Annin
ELECTIONS
CI to track source of political party funding in the offing - EC reveals