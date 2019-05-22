ExxonMobil, BP withdraw from bidding for Ghana's oil blocks

ExxonMobil, BP withdraw from bidding for Ghana's oil blocks
Source: http://energynewsafrica.com
Date: 22-05-2019 Time: 11:05:36:am
Share

US oil giant, ExxonMobil and British Petroleum (BP) have pulled out from bidding for oil blocks in Ghana, in the ongoing Licensing Bid Round.

The two International Oil Companies (IOCs) had earlier submitted applications for direct negotiations for block 5&6, but pulled out at the embers. It is not clear yet why the two multinational companies decided to pull out at the last minute.

The government, through the Energy Ministry, earmarked six oil blocks for exploration.

Three of the blocks-2, 3 and 4-were to go through competitive bidding process while two blocks-5 and 6-were supposed to be for direct negotiations.

One of the block was reserved for Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

The deadline for the submission of bids for the blocks elapsed at 3pm today, May 21, 2019.

However, at about 15:15 GMT Tuesday, when the bids were opened in the presence of pressmen and representatives of some of the companies which were pre-qualified, ExxonMobil and British Petroleum were missing from the race.

Chief Director at the Ministry of Energy Lawrence Apaalse, told the press that the Ministry received information from the two companies, requesting direct negotiations for blocks 5 and 6 that they were no longer interested in the blocks.


Meanwhile, ENI and Vitol, as well as Tullow Ghana Limited, submitted bids for block 3 with First E&P submitting bid for block 2.

However, there was no bid for block 4Interestingly, the ministry received about sixteen applications for direct negotiations.

The original pool of companies that put in a bid for the 3 oil blocks include China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), Cairn Energy, Qatar Petroleum, Global Petroleum Group, First E&P, Sasol, Equinor and Harmony Oil and Gas Corporation.

The rest include ExxonMobil, British Petroleum, Tullow Ghana Limited, Total, ENI Ghana, Vitol, Kosmos Energy and Aker Energy.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Gyan rescinds Black Stars retirement decision
Asamoah Gyan's return will be negative but… Foh Amoaning
Convener of Press Freedom protest claims attack
It will be illogical for me to deliberately ruin VGMA@20 – Shatta Wale

Latest Stories

Three reasons why Kwesi Appiah cannot drop Asamoah Gyan
Uber driver was Somali war criminal
Ghana-IMF Relations: Time for regular health checks of the economy
StarTimes to broadcast live Kotoko vs Asec Mimosas friendly
Amazon set for facial recognition revolt
Asamoah Gyan's return will be negative but… Foh Amoaning
ExxonMobil, BP withdraw from bidding for Ghana's oil blocks
Ex-Doe feels vindicated over Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale brawl

MOST POPULAR
VGMA@20: Check out winners at 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
VGMA@20: Organisers fail to announce 'Artiste of the Year' due to Shatta, Stonebwoy fight
VGMA@20: Live updates of 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
Video: VGMA@20: Stonebwoy pulls gun as Bhim Nation, Shatta Wale camps clash
VGMA@20: Police arrest one person after Shatta-Stonebwoy brawl

LIFESTYLE
First Lady cuts sod for new health centre at Kwame Anum
ODD NEWS
Millionaire put private plane on autopilot so he could have sex with 15-year-old girl
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Amazon set for facial recognition revolt
OBITUARY
Madam Beatrice Annin
ELECTIONS
Ghanaian voters' biometric data completely controlled by foreigners – EC laments