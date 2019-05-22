Information and Technology (IT) experts, including officials from Inlaks Ghana, recently participated at this year’s Temenos Community Forum (TCF) held in The Hague, Netherlands.
Notable professionals at the event include Godwin Ofoe, Applications Manager, ARB Apex Bank; Michael Appiah Head of Operations, ARB Apex Bank; Yacoba Amuah, Head, Sales and Strategy, Inlaks; Kojo Mattah, MD, ARB Apex Bank; and Joseph Agyeman-Badu, Sales Manager – Financial Business, Inlaks.
The three-day conference themed 'Digital Banking Reloaded' was greatly insightful with keynote speeches from experts in the banking and technology sector, as well as panels.
User-led workshops and design-led thinking sessions on the most pressing industry topics also feature prominently at the confab.
The conference was attended by over 2000 delegates, from Financial Institutions, Fintechs and Temenos Partners in 114 countries worldwide.
A call was made at the conference for financial institutions to rethink and move away from legacy technology and banking practices.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Ghana-IMF Relations: Time for regular health checks of the economy
- ExxonMobil, BP withdraw from bidding for Ghana's oil blocks
- GSE confirms the return of confidence on the local bourse
- Market uncertainty in 2018 had adverse impact on social investments made by banks
- MTN, Vodafone CEOs urges local firms to leverage new trends in technology
- Inlaks Ghana attends Temenos confab in Netherlands
- GhIPSS suggests use of Direct Debit to collect funds
- Chinese airlines seek Boeing compensation over 737 MAX grounding
- Shoe giants urge Trump to end trade war
- Asky Airlines makes most of technology to deliver enhanced services
- What African central bankers may decide in the Next 2 weeks
- British Steel on verge of administration
- Photos/Video: Drainage systems at new Terminal 3 to be reconstructed after flood
- MTN Ghana to build 24 new 2G/3G sites, 39 new 4G/4G+ sites in the Western region
- Gov't has solved problem of basic financial inclusion – Bawumia