MTN, Vodafone CEOs urges local firms to leverage new trends in technology 

CEOs of MTN and Vodafone have intensified calls for local companies to leverage new trends in technology at the 3rd Africa Rising Conference by the International Advertising Association (IAA).

The 3rd Africa Rising Conference by the International Advertising Association ended with companies and business executives exposed to various business opportunities in the latest technology trends.

CEOs of MTN and Vodafone Ghana respectively, who were keynote speakers at the final day’s conference, say technology must be harnessed to solve existing challenges faced Ghana and the African continent.

Answering the question on whether Africa is playing catch-up in today’s digital age, Selorm Adadevoh argues that even though Ghana and other African economies are embracing technology, much is not being done to solving issues of poverty and infrastructure deficit with technology.

“It’s great to see these innovations coming up from the needs that we have and used in existing concepts to drive this innovation. A lot of our resources are so powerful but so little is done in that space. The questions we should be how best we can’t take technology to answers Africa's new problem,” he stated.

Meanwhile, CEO of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, has warned companies against prioritizing technology at the neglect of customer service.

She has been explaining how companies risk losing their worth in the digital space should they forget the power of customer service.

“It’s so important that we put the customer first. We think sometimes that the people we deem customers are the people we should target but there’s a large niche involved,” she said.

Both CVAs partook of the 3rd Africa Leadership Conference which was themed; Technology Trends VRS Consumer Choice, Who’s determining the future?

