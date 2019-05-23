ABL trains retailers on responsible drinking

Share

The retailers in a group picture after the training

Accra Brewery Limited (ABL) has started its annual Retailer Development Programme (RDP) for retailers in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

This training would also be held for retailers in Elimina and Cape Coast in the Central region.

ABL has over the years delighted Ghanaians with the best quality and great-tasting beverages since 1931. Its products comprise of its flagship brand; CLUB Premium Lager, Eagle Lager, Eagle Extra Stout, CLUB Shandy Bͻsoԑ, Castle Milk Stout, Stella Artois; and its non-alcoholic malt brand Beta Malt.



RDP

The Retailer Development Programme is organized annually to help improve the business skills of retailers, enable them increase their sales and revenue, promote responsible drinking at their outlets and also to improve their livelihood.

The training would take the form of a classroom-type setting which is the recommended approach based on feedback from previous trained retailers.

New Module

The Legal and Corporate Affairs Director of ABL, Ms. Adwoa Aaba Arthur said one of the changes this year is that “the training modules for the RDP have been reduced from five (5) to four (4).

She also stated that a new module; “How Can I Become A Respected Beer Master?” has been added to three other modules, which are: Where Is My Money? How can I grow? and How Do I Control My Stock? “So the new module would basically give the retailer enough information to understand how beer is made, its taste, aroma and also how certain types of beers are paired with certain foods to give it a great taste,” she stated.

Responsible Drinking

Another innovative idea introduced, she said, included awareness on their SMART drinking initiative and CARE campaign, where they shared fliers with retailers on drinking responsibly under a P.E.A.K acronym.

PEAK stands for P- Pace yourself when drinking, E - Eat before during and after drinking alcohol, A - Allow one soft drink between every alcoholic drink; and K- Know your alcohol limit and staying within it. “Retailers are not supposed to be selling to under-aged drinkers, so it is very important for the retailers to stop selling beer to a patron who is visibly intoxicated,” she added.

Ms. Adwoa Aaba Arthur explained that ABL is encouraging the retailers to champion responsible drinking in their outlets.

CARE campaign

With the message for the C.A.R.E campaign, it focuses on creating awareness on road safety. The acronym stands for C- Courteousness; Be considerate on the roads at all times, A- Alertness; Be vigilant and aware at all times, R- Responsive (Awake); Stay awake to stay alive, E- Ensure that you do everything you can to safeguard life.

“These fliers will be distributed to the retailers who in turn will share with patrons at their outlet(s) to drink responsibly and drive safely,” she said.

She also advised consumers to be responsible drinkers and be aware of the consequences when they exceed their limit. The CARE campaign is to ensure that Ghanaians drive safely on our roads.



Improved livelihood

According to the Legal and Corporate Affairs Director of ABL, Ms Adwoa Aaba Arthur, some retailers from last year’s program can testify that they have been able to save enough money by implementing the business skills taught them during the training. “They have refurbished their outlets, invested in our coolers and they have been able to pay their children’s tuition without any setbacks,” she said.

This year, ABL hopes that the retailers in Koforidua and the Central Region will have more positive stories to share.



Measure

Touching on how this year’s programme would be measured, she said that “each participant will complete a pre-training survey to determine their level of business acumen. After the training, there would be a post-survey to analyse how well participants have been able to apply knowledge on the new business skills acquired.

“Last year, the RDP matrix only measured the commercial impact of the RDP on the retailers. However this year, we will measure the extent to which RDP has improved the livelihood of our retailers,” she added.