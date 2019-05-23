Kweku Awotwi promoted to Executive Vice President of Tullow Oil plc

Share

Kweku Andoh Awotwi, Managing Director of Tullow Ghana, has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Tullow Oil plc, following a reorganization of the Group structure.

The Tullow Ghana Business, which was formerly part of Tullow’s West Africa Business, is now a standalone business under the new Group structure. This reflects the materiality and importance of TGL within Tullow and underlines the Group’s long-term commitment to Ghana.

As an Executive Vice-President, Kweku Awotwi is now a member of Tullow’s Executive Team, which has oversight and responsibility for Tullow’s global operations.

Mr Awotwi will also retain full oversight of Tullow Ghana.

He is now a member of the Tullow Group Executive Team which runs the company day-to-day and is headed by CEO, Paul McDade.

This is the first time that Tullow Ghana's leader has been part of Tullow's Executive leadership.

Tullow's Chief Executive Officer, Paul McDade said, "I am delighted to welcome Kweku to Tullow's Executive Team where he will provide a strong voice and leadership for our Ghana business. We will also benefit from his extensive experience across a range of industries in Africa and the US. This change also recognises Tullow Ghana's importance to our Company's structure."

Chairman of the Tullow Ghana and Group Advisor, Africa Business, Ike Duker, said, "Kweku's appointment is very positive news and reflects a recognition of the materiality and maturity of our Ghana business, and further demonstrates the pioneering role Tullow has played in the development of Ghana's Oil & Gas industry. It also fulfils a key element of Tullow's Africanisation agenda, a journey we embarked upon about a decade ago."

Kweku Awotwi, Tullow Ghana MD and Executive Vice President, said, "I am looking forward to not only representing Tullow Ghana as part of Tullow's Executive Team but also taking part in the wider leadership and management of Tullow.”

He added, “Tullow Ghana has a bright future as we look to increase oil and gas production from Jubilee and TEN, explore for new hydrocarbons and continue to play a leading role in Ghana's fast-growing oil and gas industry."

