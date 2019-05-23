Monetary Policy Meeting underway: What you need to know

Monetary Policy Meeting underway: What you need to know
Source: Ghana | Philip Nanfuri | JoyBusiness
Date: 23-05-2019 Time: 10:05:21:am
Share

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) faces a choice between contending with inflation that has quickened to a six-month high and countering price growth by reversing its January rate cut.

Speaking to Bloomberg an economist at the finance department of the University of Ghana Business School, Patrick Asuming said “Although inflation has started going up, I don’t expect the monetary policy committee to start increasing the rate so quickly, if they do it will confirm the suspicion that the last rate cut was indeed a mistake.” 

Given that the currency has stabilized somewhat, the MPC may opt to “wait and see,” he said. 

Issues likely to dominate discussions as the Monetary Policy Meeting proceeds includes firmly stabilizing the cedi and reducing the cost of credit. 
The committee would be reviewing the health of the economy and taking decisions that would have an impact on the level of inflation.  But what is the committee about and what can we learn? 

What is the MPC?

This abbreviation is one we often hear but what does it mean?

It simply is a committee in the Bank of Ghana responsible for 'responsible for formulating and implementing policy in the areas of money, banking and credit with the main aim of maintaining stable prices conducive to balanced and stable economic growth as well as promoting and preserving monetary stability. '


The Monetary Policy Committee's aim is to ensure price stability (inflation) and it conducts with some 'tools' particularly the Policy rate. It sets a policy rate that will ensure a reasonable level of inflation in the economy. The rate is currently at 16%

Who makes up this committee?

According to the Bank of Ghana Act as amended, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is made up of seven (7) members – the Governor, the two Deputy Governors, the Head of the Bank’s Economic Research Department, the Head of Treasury Operations, and two external members appointed by the Board.  
The appointment of external members is designed to complement the expertise within the Bank of Ghana.  

How many times do they meet?

The Committee meets on a bi-monthly basis or 6 times a year. January, March, May, July, September and November. 

The committee will sit for normally three days and come out with their decision and findings through a press conference.

What is discussed at these meetings?

The global economy, domestic economy, exchange rate, banking and credit system 

The policy rate decision is supposed to influence the money supply in the economy, the level of credit in the economy and the level of aggregate demand for goods and services in the economy which will influence the general price level of goods and services in the economy. This is the TRANSMISSION MECHANISM.

Often the cost of credit is at the heart of public discussions when the MPC meet, but what can we learn about this relationship? Well, let’s watchout for the Bank of Ghana’s press conference on Monday, May 27, 2019.
 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale banned indefinitely, stripped of all VGMA 2019 awards
Shatta Wale withdraws from Ghana Music Awards scheme
A walk to Europe: Lack of opportunities driving Ghanaians to death: BBC’s Joel Gunter
André Ayew has earned his place, cut him some slack

Latest Stories

Ghana seeks investors to mine bauxite to fund infrastructure
Kasapreko wins ‘Outstanding Alcoholic Beverage Company’ at WABEA
Ebony Reign still reigns after VGMA@20 fiasco
Kumasi: Over 200 residents displaced following drainage diversion
Video: I'm going to limit the comedy, I'm a father of twins now - Funny Face
Uganda FA part ways with Paa Kwesi Fabin after two months
VISMA Foundation donates to Christ Faith Foster Home
Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale banned indefinitely, stripped of all VGMA 2019 awards

MOST POPULAR
VGMA@20: Check out winners at 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
VGMA@20: Organisers fail to announce 'Artiste of the Year' due to Shatta, Stonebwoy fight
VGMA@20: Live updates of 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
Video: VGMA@20: Stonebwoy pulls gun as Bhim Nation, Shatta Wale camps clash
VGMA@20: Police arrest one person after Shatta-Stonebwoy brawl

LIFESTYLE
This is what no one tells you about divorce
ODD NEWS
Couple leave newborn baby in taxi on way home from hospital
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Ghana sets May 27 to mark National Girls ICT Day
OBITUARY
Madam Beatrice Annin
ELECTIONS
CI to track source of political party funding in the offing - EC reveals