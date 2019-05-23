UK gov't continues to support cause of West Africa’s Agro-Industry

UK gov't continues to support cause of West Africa’s Agro-Industry
Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business |AI
Date: 23-05-2019 Time: 05:05:01:pm
Share

The United Kingdom government continues to demonstrate its commitment to ‘doing better business’ on the African continent with the inaugural edition of the UK-West Africa Agritech Summit. 

The Summit was organized by the UK Department for International Trade in Lagos, Nigeria on Tuesday, 21st of May.

With a mission to encourage Britain and West Africa’s rapidly growing trade and investment outlook by nurturing a strong network of prospective partners in finance, technology, innovation and knowledge, the summit and others to follow, is intended to be a platform for thoughtful discussion and deliberation over some of the most critical issues impacting the sector on a national, regional and international level.

The summit’s agenda covered a range of diverse topics including promoting socio-economic development through agricultural transformation, livestock transformation and financing agribusiness in West Africa.

Speaking at the event the British Deputy High Commissioner (Nigeria), Laure Beaufils said: “Agriculture is Africa’s engine of growth and job production.

The sector accounts for an average of 20% of GDP of countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The UK is playing our part through investment in rural farmers, Agritech, increasing wealth creation and strengthening value propositions of local entrepreneurs.

We recognise that the sector requires funding and our UK Export Finance agency (UKEF) is committed to supporting these initiatives with vital capital support in the sector through its credit grantee scheme.”


The event was attended by investors, business leaders, SME owners and senior executives from across West Africa including Namory Camara, MD Private Investment Promotion Agency, Guinea; Kwame Sisto Asaase, West African Rep., Agric Council Africa; Emmanuel Ijewere, VP Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG) and Chairman Bestfood farms.

The summit was also attended by representatives from the office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, office of the Minister on Agriculture, Amolexis, CDC UK, AB5 Consulting, as well as other.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Zanetor Rawlings rebukes Korle-Klottey Assembly for lateness
AIDS Commission criticised for ignoring ‘potential HIV breakthrough cure’
Kweku Awotwi promoted to Executive Vice President of Tullow Oil plc
NC Special Cup: Kotoko qualify for semi-finals

Latest Stories

Ex-NCA officials ordered to open defense in $4M misappropriation saga
Security guard jailed 6 months for causing harm
Finance Ministry releases ¢1bn for microfinance, rural bank cleanup
NC Special Cup: Kotoko qualify for semi-finals
US, Ghana gov’t collaborate to strengthen reading in basic school
UK gov't continues to support cause of West Africa’s Agro-Industry
Kweku Awotwi promoted to Executive Vice President of Tullow Oil plc
ABL trains retailers on responsible drinking

MOST POPULAR
VGMA@20: Check out winners at 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
VGMA@20: Organisers fail to announce 'Artiste of the Year' due to Shatta, Stonebwoy fight
VGMA@20: Live updates of 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
Video: VGMA@20: Stonebwoy pulls gun as Bhim Nation, Shatta Wale camps clash
VGMA@20: Police arrest one person after Shatta-Stonebwoy brawl

LIFESTYLE
AIDS Commission criticised for ignoring ‘potential HIV breakthrough cure’
ODD NEWS
Couple leave newborn baby in taxi on way home from hospital
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Ghana sets May 27 to mark National Girls ICT Day
OBITUARY
Madam Beatrice Annin
ELECTIONS
CI to track source of political party funding in the offing - EC reveals