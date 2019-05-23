UK gov't continues to support cause of West Africa’s Agro-Industry

Share

The United Kingdom government continues to demonstrate its commitment to ‘doing better business’ on the African continent with the inaugural edition of the UK-West Africa Agritech Summit.

The Summit was organized by the UK Department for International Trade in Lagos, Nigeria on Tuesday, 21st of May.

With a mission to encourage Britain and West Africa’s rapidly growing trade and investment outlook by nurturing a strong network of prospective partners in finance, technology, innovation and knowledge, the summit and others to follow, is intended to be a platform for thoughtful discussion and deliberation over some of the most critical issues impacting the sector on a national, regional and international level.

The summit’s agenda covered a range of diverse topics including promoting socio-economic development through agricultural transformation, livestock transformation and financing agribusiness in West Africa.

Speaking at the event the British Deputy High Commissioner (Nigeria), Laure Beaufils said: “Agriculture is Africa’s engine of growth and job production.

The sector accounts for an average of 20% of GDP of countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The UK is playing our part through investment in rural farmers, Agritech, increasing wealth creation and strengthening value propositions of local entrepreneurs.

We recognise that the sector requires funding and our UK Export Finance agency (UKEF) is committed to supporting these initiatives with vital capital support in the sector through its credit grantee scheme.”

The event was attended by investors, business leaders, SME owners and senior executives from across West Africa including Namory Camara, MD Private Investment Promotion Agency, Guinea; Kwame Sisto Asaase, West African Rep., Agric Council Africa; Emmanuel Ijewere, VP Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG) and Chairman Bestfood farms.

The summit was also attended by representatives from the office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, office of the Minister on Agriculture, Amolexis, CDC UK, AB5 Consulting, as well as other.