200 Muslim households benefit from Karpowership Ramadan donation

Share

Two hundred Muslim households in the Tema Manhean community have benefited from the generosity of Karpowership Ghana towards their ongoing annual Ramadan fast.

The donation included food items such as bags of rice, oil and beverages.

Presenting the items on behalf of Karpowership Ghana, the Corporate Communications of the Company Miss Sandra Amarquaye, said the annual donation was part Karpowership’sway of supporting and giving back to the community in which it operates.

“At Karpowership our ‘One World Philosophy’ drives our operations. We believe we live in one world, therefore, impacting lives wherever we operate is one of our passions as a company. Ramadan marks an important activity on the Muslim calendar.

“In fact, this annual gesture to our Muslim brothers and sisters during this season offers as the opportunity to showcase love, and kindness thereby touching their lives especially the less privileged during the Ramadan.”

Receiving the items, the Imam of Tema Manhean Central Mosque Idris Shaibu was grateful to Karpowership for the donation.

He noted “Karpowership has continuously shown us love and support during the holy month since they began operations here. Many families have benefited from their goodwill and they will again benefit from their gesture.

“We have also observed other social intervention projects that they undertake in the community. May Allah continue to bless you all for always having us in mind.’

Karpowership Ghana has engaged in several projects such as providing a bursary for brilliant but needy students within the community as well as adopting and fully refurbishing a computer laboratory into an ultra-modern unit to enhance the quality of education received.