200 Muslim households benefit from Karpowership Ramadan donation

200 Muslim households benefit from Karpowership Ramadan donation
Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim
Date: 24-05-2019 Time: 07:05:11:am
Share

Two hundred Muslim households in the Tema Manhean community have benefited from the generosity of Karpowership Ghana towards their ongoing annual Ramadan fast.

The donation included food items such as bags of rice, oil and beverages. 

Presenting the items on behalf of Karpowership Ghana, the Corporate Communications of the Company Miss Sandra Amarquaye, said the annual donation was part Karpowership’sway of supporting and giving back to the community in which it operates.

“At Karpowership our ‘One World Philosophy’ drives our operations. We believe we live in one world, therefore, impacting lives wherever we operate is one of our passions as a company. Ramadan marks an important activity on the Muslim calendar. 

“In fact, this annual gesture to our Muslim brothers and sisters during this season offers as the opportunity to showcase love, and kindness thereby touching their lives especially the less privileged during the Ramadan.” 

Receiving the items, the Imam of Tema Manhean Central Mosque Idris Shaibu was grateful to Karpowership for the donation.

He noted “Karpowership has continuously shown us love and support during the holy month since they began operations here. Many families have benefited from their goodwill and they will again benefit from their gesture. 


“We have also observed other social intervention projects that they undertake in the community. May Allah continue to bless you all for always having us in mind.’

Karpowership Ghana has engaged in several projects such as providing a bursary for brilliant but needy students within the community as well as adopting and fully refurbishing a computer laboratory into an ultra-modern unit to enhance the quality of education received. 

 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Newspaper headlines: Friday, May 24, 2019
Prof Edmund Delle resigns as CPP Chairman
200 Muslim households benefit from Karpowership Ramadan donation
Jim Iyke enjoys bullying me – Ini Edo

Latest Stories

Facebook culls 3 billion fake profiles
Theresa May expected to announce resignation
Jim Iyke enjoys bullying me – Ini Edo
Rockets 'hit luxury hotel in Libya's capital'
Harvey Weinstein 'to settle with accusers for $44m'
Keita set to miss Champions League final but could be ready for Guinea
PSG boss Al-Khelaifi charged with athletics corruption
Antonio Conte set to take charge at Inter Milan

MOST POPULAR
VGMA@20: Check out winners at 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
VGMA@20: Organisers fail to announce 'Artiste of the Year' due to Shatta, Stonebwoy fight
VGMA@20: Live updates of 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
Video: VGMA@20: Stonebwoy pulls gun as Bhim Nation, Shatta Wale camps clash
Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale banned indefinitely, stripped of all VGMA 2019 awards

LIFESTYLE
All 275 constituencies ‘to get ambulances in August’
ODD NEWS
The most bizarre celebrity airport outfits
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook culls 3 billion fake profiles
OBITUARY
Madam Beatrice Annin
ELECTIONS
CI to track source of political party funding in the offing - EC reveals