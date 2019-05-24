Africa's no. 1 bank says Lonmin Investors should reject bid

While Sibanye’s offer equates to 11.60 rand a share, Lonmin’s value at current metal prices is 45% higher, Leroy Mnguni, an analyst at SBG Securities, a unit of Standard Bank Group Ltd., said in a note to clients. If assets such as the platinum producer’s suspended K4 project, spare processing capacity and a concentrator are factored in, Lonmin is worth about 35 rand a share, he said.
“Given the compelling indications that the pending Sibanye offer grossly undervalues Lonmin, we see increased risk that more than 25% of the shareholders will vote against the offer,” Mnguni said.
While Lonmin Chief Executive Officer Ben Magara is still recommending the deal, saying his company would otherwise lack capital to invest, Mnguni said the miner could sell some assets to extend the life of its shafts. Many of those have lower costs than operations at rival producers, he said.
|TOTAL VALUATION
RM
|PER SHARE VALUATION
R/SHARE
|Lonmin Operations
|4,771
|16.87
|SBG Total Valuation
|9,916
|35.06
|Sibanye Offer
|3,280
|11.60
Source: SBG Securities
Sibanye needs the backing of 75% of Lonmin shareholders at a meeting in London on Tuesday. The takeover was originally touted as a lifeline as Lonmin hemorrhaged cash, but some investors are concerned by the drop in Sibanye’s stock since the all-share deal was announced in December 2017.
Sibanye shares fell as much as 3.7 percent, and were down 2.3% as of 3:01 p.m. in Johannesburg. Lonmin slumped 4.1% to lowest since early February.
While Sibanye last month increased the share ratio it’s offering to Lonmin investors after metal prices rose, the value of the deal remains lower than when it was first announced. Getting the support of South Africa’s state-owned Public Investment Corp., which has 30% stake, could prove key.
Still, SBG Securities’s Mnguni said a shareholder overlap between the two companies, with 15 of the top 20 Lonmin investors also holding Sibanye stock, raises the chance of deal receiving backing.
“It could potentially be an indication that these shareholders are willing to receive Sibanye-Stillwater shares,” he said. “These investors are also positioned to benefit from the synergies that Sibanye would realize if their attempted acquisition of Lonmin is successful.”
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Africa's no. 1 bank says Lonmin Investors should reject bid
- Entervarsity launches platform to aid students' search on courses
- VIDEO: Review of Ghana’s home ownership, mortgage space
- Court orders arbitration on uniBank
- Stratcomm Africa CEO inspires young Women in PR Ghana
- Facebook plans to launch 'GlobalCoin' currency in 2020
- Unilever Ghana records 296% increase in profits for 2018
- Senegal imports turbines for West Africa's first big wind farm project
- Six oil exploration blocks up for grabs in Voltaian basin
- Stakeholders urge GNPC to be more transparent with crude oil trade
- 200 Muslim households benefit from Karpowership Ramadan donation
- Three Ghanaians complete Inlaks Graduate Development Programme in Lagos
- GOIL grows profits by 26% in 2018
- GOIL to invest about $25m in ExxonMobil deal in 5yrs
- Managing Director of GOIL Patrick Akorli to retire in November