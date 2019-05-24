Stratcomm Africa CEO inspires young Women in PR Ghana

Share

Stratcomm Africa welcomed 50 Women in PR for a chat with its CEO, Esther A.N. Cobbah on the topic of starting a career in Public Relations (PR) and sustaining such a career.

Ms Cobbah shared her journey in PR and how she started the company that is now celebrating 25 years since its foundation. A stimulating conversation then ensued among the participants.

For Ms Cobbah what have been the important elements on her journey have been: a passion for the profession, self-motivation, hard work and an open heart for God to work through for His glory and for the benefit of mankind.

Ms Cobbah summed up her outlook in the words of King David in Psalm 78. “Success in our profession requires working with the integrity of heart and skill of hand,” she emphasized.

Ms Gillian Baaba Heathcote, a General Manager at Stratcomm Africa, who welcomed the group, indicated that Stratcomm Africa remains committed to developing willing people, particularly women.

She encouraged young women professionals to develop their skills and have a positive attitude towards their professional development.

The Founder of Women In PR, Faith Senam, was thankful to Stratcomm Africa for sharing with participants.

“We are humbled to have an opportunity to listen to Ms Cobbah. She is an inspiration to many young PR professionals and we believe this event, in which she shares her over three decades of professional experience in communication as well as her 25-year journey of entrepreneurship in this industry with us women in PR Ghana is timely”, Ms Senam noted.

The participants indicated that they were inspired by the wealth of experience and knowledge shared, including challenges and opportunities, and were determined to achieve even greater heights as women in PR.