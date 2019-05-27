BoG’s Monetary Policy Committee keeps policy rate at 16%

Share

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has kept its policy rate unchanged.

The bank left its key lending rate to commercial banks at 16 per cent.

This is the second time in this year that the Bank of Ghana has kept the rate after its first huge reduction for January this year.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Governor of the Bank of Ghana Dr Ernest Addison said the central bank stands ready to respond appropriately depending on developments in the market.

He said “growth remains relatively strong as the output gap continues to close. The Bank’s updated Composite Index of Economic Activity (CIEA) also shows evidence of increased economic activity with a yearly growth of 4.0 percent in March 2019, up from 2.9 percent a year earlier.”

He added, “This robust pace of economic activity is supported by improved sentiments from businesses following the Ghana Cedi’s recovery from the recent sharp depreciation and favourable growth prospects, even though consumer sentiments weakened slightly as a result of recent increases in prices.”

Domestic economy

Headline inflation has continued to inch up gradually in the three months to April, reflecting pass-through effects from the recent currency depreciation. Since February 2019, headline inflation increased from 9.2 percent to 9.3 percent in March and further to 9.5 percent in April.

These increases in inflation appear not to have become embedded in underlying inflation as the Bank’s main measure of core inflation (inflation excluding fuel and utilities prices) eased in April 2019; and, inflation expectations remain well-anchored.

Price movements of Ghana’s three main export commodities — oil, gold and cocoa — showed mixed trends. Crude oil prices have witnessed a rebound, supported by production cuts by OPEC and its allies, renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and oil sanctions on Venezuela.

As a result, Brent crude prices have risen by 24.3 percent on a year-to-date basis to an average of $71.7 per barrel in April 2019. Brent crude is expected to trade around the same price by the end of the second quarter.