FBNBank Ghana launches mobile app to strengthen digital banking drive

As part of its strategy to bring financial services closer than ever to customers, FBNBank Ghana Limited has unveiled FBN Mobile, the bank’s mobile app.

The launch represents a key step in FBNBank’s digital banking strategy, which aims to leverage new and evolving technologies to facilitate access to everyday financial services for consumers and businesses alike.

Speaking in Accra, Gbenga Odeyemi, Managing Director of FBNBank Ghana Limited said that “FBN Mobile app provides a secure platform from which FBNBank Ghana customers can execute a variety of real-time financial transactions including funds transfers, mobile money transactions, manage beneficiaries, check balance, get mini statements and receipts for transactions.”

Mr Odeyemi explained that users of FBN Mobile can make transfers of funds into customer accounts held at FBNBank as well as accounts of other bank’s customers. He added that FBN Mobile enables users to make mobile money transactions on Airtel Money, MTN Mobile Money and Vodafone Cash.

According to the FBNBank Ghana MD, another benefit of FBN Mobile app is the ‘Save Beneficiary’ feature, which permits customers to save beneficiary details for later transactions and this eliminates the arduous task of searching for and importing beneficiaries’ details for every transaction.

Mr Odeyemi emphasized that the transaction receipt feature on FBN Mobile enables customers to generate a receipt after a transaction on the app. This feature overrides any concerns around the confirmation of transactions as receipts can either be saved to the mobile phone gallery for future reference or shared directly with recipients of each transaction via email, WhatsApp, and so on.

With FBN Mobile, users can download, activate and begin banking at their convenience without the need to visit any of the bank’s branches.

FBN Mobile is currently available on the Google Play Store for download by android phone users. However, it will be put on the Apple store by the end of this month.

FBNBank Ghana is a subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria Limited and operates a network of 19 branches and 2 agencies. The bank is committed to delivering the gold standard of value and excellence to its stakeholders and always putting their needs first with sound financial knowledge, first class service and customer experience. FBNBank Ghana’s parent bank, First Bank of Nigeria Limited operates an extensive distribution network with over 750 business locations (623 branches, 61 quick service points and 69 cash centres/agencies), over 2,500 ATM’s and over 19 million customer accounts. The Bank provides a comprehensive range of financial services and has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBNBank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank DR Congo, FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank Gambia, FBNBank Guinea, FBNBank Sierra-Leone and FBNBank Senegal as well as its Representative Office in Beijing, China.