Newmont Goldcorp Akyem Mine donates car to Birim North District

Newmont Goldcorp Akyem Mine donates car to Birim North District
Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim
Date: 27-05-2019 Time: 01:05:58:pm
Share
Felix Apo, Senior Manager, Sustainability and External Relations Manager presenting the car key to Nana Raymond Damptey, Birim North DCE

Newmont Goldcorp Ghana’s Akyem Mine has donated a Toyota Hilux to the Birim North District Security Council (DISEC) to help fight an upsurge in highway robbery there. 

According to DISEC, the robbery cases has been challenging to manage because of mobility constraints. 

DISEC to increase security patrols on the major roads linking New Abirem to other major towns where the incidents have been frequent. This is the third time the Akyem mine has donated a vehicle to the DISEC to enhance their work.

In a brief ceremony at New Abirem, Senior Manager for Sustainability and External Relations at NewmontGoldcorp’s Akyem Mine, Mr Felix Apoh underscored the importance of peace and security to the district’s development saying.

“This district requires peace and security to develop to its full potential. We believe supporting peace and security is not only right but also critical to our business and our commitment to creating sustainable economic development in our host communities.” 

Mr Apoh acknowledged the efforts of the Ghana Police Service and was hopeful that the vehicle would go a long way to help them in their work to provide adequate security for the people.

Receiving the vehicle on behalf of the DISEC, the Birim North District Chief Executive (DCE), Nana Raymond Damptey commended the Akyem mine for fulfilling its promise to support DISEC’s security efforts. 

“It is important we curb the crime in the district to promote development.” He said. 


The company previously constructed the Birim North District Police Office, a Police Transit Quarters and resourced community watchdog groups in nine towns in the district. 

Mr Apoh says these gestures reinforce Newmont’s commitment to its safety value and ensuring security in its operational areas.

Since 2004, Newmont Goldcorp has been a signatory to the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (VPSHR) initiative which requires the company to create awareness and regularly train its employees and business partners on security and human rights. 

The VPSHR Initiative, established in 2000 has a mandate to guide companies in maintaining the safety and security of their operations within an operating framework that encourages respect for human rights.

 

 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
High Court asked to strike out assault charge against NDC Chairman
Odumase Krobo residents' debt 'cleansed' not waived - PDS clarifies 
One constituency, $1million: Asante Akyem Central gets new facilities
Captaincy row: Gyan was disrespected - Andoh

Latest Stories

European elections 2019: Power blocs lose grip on parliament
Ethiopia apologises for map that erases Somalia
Gov't makes headway in US visa restrictions — Ambassador
Chereponi: Fate of BECE candidates hangs in balance with 14 days to go
Ghana now our most important business destination in Africa – Austrian President
Gov’t to rename Airport Hills roundabout after Maj. Mahama
Captaincy row: Gyan was disrespected - Andoh
Standard Bank to help connect African businesses with Chinese suppliers

MOST POPULAR
Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale banned indefinitely, stripped of all VGMA 2019 awards
Ghana's 2019 Afcon squad: Five players snubbed by Kwesi Appiah
See alleged killer of Chris Attoh’s wife
Millionaire put private plane on autopilot so he could have sex with 15-year-old girl
VGMA@20 brawl: Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale granted bail

LIFESTYLE
MEMHREP calls for logistical support for mental health patients
ODD NEWS
Family cleans house, finds pet tortoise missing since 1982
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook’s ‘GlobalCoin’ cryptocurrency to launch in 2020, report claims
OBITUARY
Lt Gen Albert Kwesi Ocran (RTD)
ELECTIONS
CI to track source of political party funding in the offing - EC reveals