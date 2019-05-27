NLA, NABCo collaborate to train graduates on solar panel installation, maintenance

Share

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has collaborated with the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) Secretariat to train some graduates under the Solar Panels Installation and Maintenance project.

The skill-training exercise is part of the NABCo’s solar-powered e-kiosk project.

The training of the graduates on solar panels installation and maintenance is one of the key policies of Kofi Osei-Ameyaw to cement the vision of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to achieving sustainable alternative energy for the country while at the same time creating skilled related jobs for the youth.

Renewable Energy has become an important addition to the country's energy sector.

Renewable energy is relatively cheaper which is readily available and accessible. It is also key to the successful implementation of Ghana's international obligations under the Sustainable Development Goals 7 and 13.

Goal 7 of the Sustainable Development focuses on access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy. Sustainable Development Goal 13 also focuses on urgent action to combat climate change.

During the 2019 State of the Nation's Address to Parliament on Thursday, February 21, 2019, President Akufo-Addo announced that the Seat of Government, Jubilee House, will from August this year be powered by Solar Energy.

He added that the target of Government is to install up to 200 megawatts of distributed Solar Power by 2030 in both residential and non-residential facilities.

In the same way, NLA from July 2019 will start rolling out the solar-powered e-kiosks across the country.

The e-kiosk depends on solar energy for its multi-purpose functions. The solar-powered e-kiosks are expected to reduce the pressure on the national grid.

The solar-powered e-kiosk will free users from the payment of electricity bills and can be used in many parts of the country -- including rural areas and very remote villages or communities.

Affordable and reliable energy has become crucial to the realisation of the country's vision of achieving socioeconomic transformation.

The solar-powered e-kiosk would enable the National Lottery Authority to increase accessibility, create jobs and increase revenue generation for Government as well as economically improve the living conditions of lotto marketing companies and retailers.

NLA under Kofi Osei-Ameyaw aimed at training over 2,000 graduates on the installation and maintenance of solar panels for the e-kiosk project.

These trained graduates would be responsible for installing and provide maintenance services to the solar panels component of the e-kiosk and assist in the training of other graduates.