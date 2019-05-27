Republic Bank holds successful special Caribbean Trade Mission to Ghana

Republic Bank holds successful special Caribbean Trade Mission to Ghana
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN
Date: 27-05-2019 Time: 06:05:21:am
Share

Republic Bank Ghana, a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings of Trinidad and Tobago, held another successful Caribbean Trade Mission to Ghana.

The event was held on May 13 to 15,  2019 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra. 

The trade delegates from Trinidad and Tobago were in Ghana to seek business opportunities and partnerships with local counterparts in the area of Oil and Gas, Foods and Cosmetics.

Speaking at the plenary session of the summit, the Managing Director of Republic Bank, Mr Farid Antar stated that the second trade mission from the Caribbean to Ghana is an evidence of the growing interest in the African and Ghanaian market by the people of the Caribbean. According to him, one of the goals of Republic Bank entering into the African market is to create the needed conduit to facilitate trade between the Caribbean and Africa.

“The stable Ghanaian economic and political environment, coupled with the vision of the Government of Ghana to promote a private sector-led economy make a good business case to promote investment in Ghana” the Managing Director Added.

Mr Antar also used the opportunity to tout business transactions and partnerships achieved from the last trade mission and hoped for more of such success stories.

Also present at the session was the CEO of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr Yofi R. Grant. Mr Grant delivered a presentation on business opportunities and doing business in Ghana. Mr Grant touched on some investment opportunities in Ghana, investment incentives, and government policies intended to position Ghana as the best investment destination in West Africa.

The Trade delegates from the Caribbean held Business-to-Business (B2B) discussions with paired Ghanaian businesses and also paid working visits to some Businesses in Ghana.


The delegates also had the opportunity to visit few tourist sites in Accra and in Cape Coast.

The delegates from the Caribbean included SACHA Cosmetics, an international makeup brand for multicultural women, Great Foods Company, a canned meat production company and GreenSol Limited, a service and products supplier to downstream, upstream and refining sector of the Oil and Gas industry.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Charlotte Osei appointed UN International Elections Commissioner
Police,military deployed to crack down on Chereponi warmongers
NC Special Cup Tier II: Kotoko draw RTU, Hearts to face Uncle T
$33 billion live music industry, how much can Shatta, Stonebwoy hive for Ghana

Latest Stories

Dunkwa to be a major railway hub
The security and safety consciousness we lack
Photos: Thrilling ladies penalty kicks at the Joy Sports Invitational Tournament 2019
$33 billion live music industry, how much can Shatta, Stonebwoy hive for Ghana
Police,military deployed to crack down on Chereponi warmongers
Charlotte Osei appointed UN International Elections Commissioner
NC Special Cup Tier II: Kotoko draw RTU, Hearts to face Uncle T
FBNBank Ghana launches mobile app to strengthen digital banking drive

MOST POPULAR
Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale banned indefinitely, stripped of all VGMA 2019 awards
Ghana's 2019 Afcon squad: Five players snubbed by Kwesi Appiah
Millionaire put private plane on autopilot so he could have sex with 15-year-old girl
VGMA@20 brawl: Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale granted bail
See alleged killer of Chris Attoh’s wife

LIFESTYLE
WHO classifies 'gaming disorder' as a disease
ODD NEWS
Family cleans house, finds pet tortoise missing since 1982
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook’s ‘GlobalCoin’ cryptocurrency to launch in 2020, report claims
OBITUARY
Lt Gen Albert Kwesi Ocran (RTD)
ELECTIONS
CI to track source of political party funding in the offing - EC reveals