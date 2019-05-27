Republic Bank holds successful special Caribbean Trade Mission to Ghana

Share

Republic Bank Ghana, a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings of Trinidad and Tobago, held another successful Caribbean Trade Mission to Ghana.

The event was held on May 13 to 15, 2019 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

The trade delegates from Trinidad and Tobago were in Ghana to seek business opportunities and partnerships with local counterparts in the area of Oil and Gas, Foods and Cosmetics.

Speaking at the plenary session of the summit, the Managing Director of Republic Bank, Mr Farid Antar stated that the second trade mission from the Caribbean to Ghana is an evidence of the growing interest in the African and Ghanaian market by the people of the Caribbean. According to him, one of the goals of Republic Bank entering into the African market is to create the needed conduit to facilitate trade between the Caribbean and Africa.

“The stable Ghanaian economic and political environment, coupled with the vision of the Government of Ghana to promote a private sector-led economy make a good business case to promote investment in Ghana” the Managing Director Added.

Mr Antar also used the opportunity to tout business transactions and partnerships achieved from the last trade mission and hoped for more of such success stories.

Also present at the session was the CEO of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr Yofi R. Grant. Mr Grant delivered a presentation on business opportunities and doing business in Ghana. Mr Grant touched on some investment opportunities in Ghana, investment incentives, and government policies intended to position Ghana as the best investment destination in West Africa.

The Trade delegates from the Caribbean held Business-to-Business (B2B) discussions with paired Ghanaian businesses and also paid working visits to some Businesses in Ghana.

The delegates also had the opportunity to visit few tourist sites in Accra and in Cape Coast.

The delegates from the Caribbean included SACHA Cosmetics, an international makeup brand for multicultural women, Great Foods Company, a canned meat production company and GreenSol Limited, a service and products supplier to downstream, upstream and refining sector of the Oil and Gas industry.