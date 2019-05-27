Samuel Sarpong appointed as MD of NIB

Samuel Sarpong appointed as MD of NIB
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Date: 27-05-2019 Time: 10:05:08:am
Share
Samuel Sarpong was the Managing Consultant at OrgResilence Consult Limited

Samuel Sarpong has been appointed as Managing Director of the National Investment Bank (NIB).

Until his appointment, Mr. Sarpong was the Managing Consultant at OrgResilence Consult Limited.

Sarpong has a vast and diverse working experience and will be leading the transformation of NIB to reposition it as one of the leading Ghanaian owned banks and a significant player in supporting the nation’s industrialization agenda.

He was part of the team that executed the transformational agenda at GCB Bank Limited serving in various capacities including Chief Transformation Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Acting Managing Director. He worked with GCB from 2008 to 2017

Mr. Sarpong has also worked with various organizations in Canada. He served as Policy Advisor at the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture and Food, as well as, the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development and Trade from 1990 to 1995.

In 1996, he joined the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) holding senior positions in Credit Risk Management, and as Director of Lending Products. In 2005, Mr. Sarpong joined General Electric Corporation’s Consumer Lending Business, (GE Money) in Canada.

As a Senior Manager at General Electric, he served as Risk Leader for three business Units – Credit Cards, Risk Infrastructure and Fraud and Mortgages. 

Mr. Sarpong holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), MSc. from the University of Guelph, Ontario Canada, and an MBA from the Wifrid Laurier University, Ontario, Canada.


 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
High Court asked to strike out assault charge against NDC Chairman
Odumase Krobo residents' debt 'cleansed' not waived - PDS clarifies 
One constituency, $1million: Asante Akyem Central gets new facilities
Captaincy row: Gyan was disrespected - Andoh

Latest Stories

European elections 2019: Power blocs lose grip on parliament
Ethiopia apologises for map that erases Somalia
Gov't makes headway in US visa restrictions — Ambassador
Chereponi: Fate of BECE candidates hangs in balance with 14 days to go
Ghana now our most important business destination in Africa – Austrian President
Gov’t to rename Airport Hills roundabout after Maj. Mahama
Captaincy row: Gyan was disrespected - Andoh
Standard Bank to help connect African businesses with Chinese suppliers

MOST POPULAR
Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale banned indefinitely, stripped of all VGMA 2019 awards
Ghana's 2019 Afcon squad: Five players snubbed by Kwesi Appiah
See alleged killer of Chris Attoh’s wife
Millionaire put private plane on autopilot so he could have sex with 15-year-old girl
VGMA@20 brawl: Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale granted bail

LIFESTYLE
MEMHREP calls for logistical support for mental health patients
ODD NEWS
Family cleans house, finds pet tortoise missing since 1982
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook’s ‘GlobalCoin’ cryptocurrency to launch in 2020, report claims
OBITUARY
Lt Gen Albert Kwesi Ocran (RTD)
ELECTIONS
CI to track source of political party funding in the offing - EC reveals