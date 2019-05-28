Cowbell promises "consistent quality, strong distribution network" as it marks the 20th anniversary

Share

Cowbell Ghana has promised consistency in its quality product delivery and to establish a strong distribution network as it celebrates its 20 years of existence.

According to the company, this has become necessary to withstand the influx of cheap consumer products onto the Ghanaian market – a situation that is having a toll on its operations.

Speaking to JoyBusiness on the sidelines of the media launch of the anniversary, the Managing Director of Promasidor Ghana Ltd., the parent company of the Cowbell brand, Festus Tettey said, “I believe that it’s a threat to not only us but many other brands on the market where you have an influx of copies from Asia especially China.”

“But the key is delivering consistent quality and ensuring that you have a strong distribution network and enduring yourself to your community or your consumers out there and doing that, builds bonds that cannot be broken by all the cheap imports,” he added.

Corporate Social Responsibility

To mark this celebration, the brand has outlined some community support initiatives it seeks to embark on as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Cowbell has hinted that it will be donating 100,000 sachets of its products across the country. This will be done mainly at the pediatric unit of some selected hospitals across the country.

The brand also seeks to construct a number of boreholes in some selected communities to provide clean drinking water for its constituent.

Top of its agenda for the future is the launch of a new initiative, which will focus on the cognitive development of school children.

This initiative by name ‘Cowbellpedia’ is a quiz competition, which is geared towards identifying, recognizing and rewarding excellence in the subject area of mathematics.

In Nigeria for instance, the impact of the mathematics quiz by Promasidor has been massive in arousing and re-awakening the interest of students, especially at the secondary school level, as testified to by the Nigerian government.

About Cowbell

Cowbell is the first and the flagship brand of Promasidor Ghana Limited (PGL). The company started operations with Cowbell as the only existing brand before venturing into other products.

Over the past two decades, the brand has provided a wide range of dairy products to meet the nutritional needs of the Ghanaian society.

The brand has since supported the aspiration of many Ghanaian through countless community support initiatives, which informed the theme for the celebration, “20 Years of Nourishing Bodies, Minds and Dreams.”