Fidelity Bank executives honoured at 4th Business CEOs Summit

Share

The Group Chairman of Fidelity Bank Group, Edward Effah, and the immediate past Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Jim Baiden, have been honoured with Lifetime Business Builder Achiever Awards.

This was at the Fourth Business Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) Summit in Accra recently.

The Lifetime Business Builder Achiever Awards recognises individuals who have successfully contributed to organizational success through a lifetime commitment to business and Ghana’s economy.

Edward Effah won the CEO of the decade, CEO of the year and he was also inducted into the Hall of Fame (Banking Sector) for his immense contribution towards the banking industry in Ghana.

Edward Effah was recognized for his enormous achievements in the field of business leadership, most notably the Fidelity Bank success story and 30 years extensive experience as a Senior Finance Executive including other esteemed positions he has held.

Also, under his sterling leadership, Fidelity Bank has established itself as the largest privately owned Ghanaian bank.

Mr Effah said, “I am humbled by this recognition, this is an honour that belongs to the entire staff of Fidelity Bank. What we do every day - attending to customers, managing relationships while providing solutions to our numerous customers is dynamic and demanding. That is why this award is so significant. It is a recognition of our tireless efforts to consistently address our customers’ needs.”

Fidelity Bank’s immediate past Managing Director and Co-Founder, Jim Baiden, was also inducted into the prestigious CEOs Hall of Fame for excellent performance during his time as the Managing Director of the Bank and the key role he played as Co-Founder.

Congratulating his predecessors, the current Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Julian Kingsley Opuni, said, “I am inspired by the recognition of the efforts of the founding fathers of Fidelity Bank and that urges me on to strive to build a lasting legacy in their honour”

The Fourth Business Chief Executive Officers Summit, which attracted more than 400 CEOs from across Africa, was hosted by the Ghana CEO Network.

It was on the theme “The Futuristic Economy: Technology-Driven Future of Business and Governance for Economic Transformation”.

The event was opened by the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, with keynote addresses from various speakers including Dr Ernest Yedu Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).