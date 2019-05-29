GCB Bank introduces EasyPick promo for salaried workers

GCB Bank introduces EasyPick promo for salaried workers
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | JoyBusiness
Date: 29-05-2019 Time: 04:05:09:am
GCB Bank Limited has introduced the EasyPick promotion to provide a convenient and affordable shopping experience to its salaried customers.

The promotion is opened at selected GCB Bank branches across the country.

Running from May 20 to 31, it will provide GCB Bank customers with the opportunity to buy home appliances, electronic gadgets, furniture, roofing sheets and other products from selected vendors at a discounted price. 

The Bank has also come to an agreement with the vendors for customers who qualify to pick up their item of choice as and when they want and pay for them over a one year period by instalment.  

Speaking at the official opening of the promotion, Head of Corporate Affairs at GCB, Thyra Obuobi, reiterated the Bank’s commitment to providing excellent service by meeting the needs of all customers.

“As a Bank, GCB is always looking for opportunities to provide customers with the best of banking services in a convenient way. The promotion is one of the many ways which will meet the varied needs of our customers,” she expressed.

 



