Israel to hold agric summit for Ghanaian companies on June 4

Ayelet Karp, Head of Trade and Economic Mission, Embassy of Israel in Ghana, Liberia & Sierra Leone

Globally, food security has become a major concern as the world’s population increase and natural resources dwindle.

This means there is an increasing need for smart solutions for more efficient farming, safer food packaging and storage.

Since the 1950s, the State of Israel has been at the forefront of developing smart agricultural solutions, which has contributed to their economic success.

Israel leads the world in drip irrigation, getting more grains to the market, precision agriculture, helping farmers export, dairy farming, and packaging with over 500 agritech companies.

Israelis have not only been finding miraculous ways to green their own desert but have also shared their discoveries.

It is in light of this that, the Trade and Economic Mission of Israel in Ghana with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and other local partners have teamed up to host the first ever agribusiness, innovation and technology fair in Accra at June 4, 2019.

Themed “Ghana Grows with Israel (GHrow-IL) Agritech Summit 2019,” the summit is carefully designed to offer interested Ghanaian companies in the Agricultural space as well as Ghanaian leaders of policy advocacy groups, the opportunity to learn, interact and build business relationship with leading Israeli Agri-Tec innovators and senior executives interested in entering the Ghanaian market.

This year’s event will focus on the following three areas; Input Technologies, Modern Agronomic Practices, and Financing Models in Agribusiness and will offer both Israel and Ghana opportunities to develop and build new ties through the agricultural value chain especially with the government of Ghana’s ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ agenda. It will also explore opportunities on how Ghana can leverage modern technology to increase agriculture productivity.

As a super power in agricultural innovation and technologies, the GHrow-IL Agritech Summit will host about 18 top Israeli Agritech companies such as Adama, AgroTop, BioFeed, Biofishency, Metzer, Netafim, Empower Africa, Arieli, Volcani International Partnerships, Hazerra, Pro Fit Agro, P. A. R. Aviv, O Link, Compostor, BioBee, Agritop, Mottech, Herman Zemel among others. All companies are looking to extend their operation in Ghana for the mutual benefit of both countries. For more information, visit website at www.ghrowil.org.