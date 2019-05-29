Israel to hold agric summit for Ghanaian companies on June 4

Israel to hold agric summit for Ghanaian companies on June 4
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN
Date: 29-05-2019 Time: 08:05:59:am
Share
Ayelet Karp, Head of Trade and Economic Mission, Embassy of Israel in Ghana, Liberia & Sierra Leone

Globally, food security has become a major concern as the world’s population increase and natural resources dwindle.

This means there is an increasing need for smart solutions for more efficient farming, safer food packaging and storage.

Since the 1950s, the State of Israel has been at the forefront of developing smart agricultural solutions, which has contributed to their economic success.

Israel leads the world in drip irrigation, getting more grains to the market, precision agriculture, helping farmers export, dairy farming, and packaging with over 500 agritech companies.

Israelis have not only been finding miraculous ways to green their own desert but have also shared their discoveries.

It is in light of this that, the Trade and Economic Mission of Israel in Ghana with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and other local partners have teamed up to host the first ever agribusiness, innovation and technology fair in Accra at June 4, 2019.

Themed “Ghana Grows with Israel (GHrow-IL) Agritech Summit 2019,” the summit is carefully designed to offer interested Ghanaian companies in the Agricultural space as well as Ghanaian leaders of policy advocacy groups, the opportunity to learn, interact and build business relationship with leading Israeli Agri-Tec innovators and senior executives interested in entering the Ghanaian market.

This year’s event will focus on the following three areas; Input Technologies, Modern Agronomic Practices, and Financing Models in Agribusiness and will offer both Israel and Ghana opportunities to develop and build new ties through the agricultural value chain especially with the government of Ghana’s ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ agenda. It will also explore opportunities on how Ghana can leverage modern technology to increase agriculture productivity.


As a super power in agricultural innovation and technologies, the GHrow-IL Agritech Summit will host about 18 top Israeli Agritech companies such as Adama, AgroTop, BioFeed, Biofishency, Metzer, Netafim, Empower Africa, Arieli, Volcani International Partnerships, Hazerra, Pro Fit Agro, P. A. R. Aviv, O Link, Compostor, BioBee, Agritop, Mottech, Herman Zemel among others. All companies are looking to extend their operation in Ghana for the mutual benefit of both countries. For more information, visit website at www.ghrowil.org.

 

 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Major Maxwell Mahama monument to be unveiled today
Who qualifies for Champions League if Chelsea win Europa League final?
7 out of 10 cars listed for sale in Ghana have been in an accident
Full Text: Kufuor's speech at launch of GJA 70th Anniversary

Latest Stories

Low data quality disincentive to attracting oil giants in bidding process – Amewu
Who qualifies for Champions League if Chelsea win Europa League final?
7 out of 10 cars listed for sale in Ghana have been in an accident
Full Text: Kufuor's speech at launch of GJA 70th Anniversary
'I was outraged by the lack of respect' -- The female footballers who fought for change in South America
Fidelity Bank executives honoured at 4th Business CEOs Summit
Tech giant, Yandex to launch Yango taxi app in Ghana
Israel to hold agric summit for Ghanaian companies on June 4

MOST POPULAR
Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale banned indefinitely, stripped of all VGMA 2019 awards
See alleged killer of Chris Attoh’s wife
Ghana's 2019 Afcon squad: Five players snubbed by Kwesi Appiah
Charlotte Osei appointed UN International Elections Commissioner
Family cleans house, finds pet tortoise missing since 1982

LIFESTYLE
Ghana requires GH¢5 bn to address adolescent reproductive health challenges
ODD NEWS
Constipation allegedly causes woman to temporarily lose 10 years worth of memories
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
7 out of 10 cars listed for sale in Ghana have been in an accident
OBITUARY
Lt Gen Albert Kwesi Ocran (RTD)
ELECTIONS
Gov’t to announce roadmap on Election of MMDCEs Wednesday