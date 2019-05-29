Kenya's NSE secures regulatory approval for derivatives market

Kenya's NSE secures regulatory approval for derivatives market
Source: Reuters
Date: 29-05-2019 Time: 05:05:15:pm
Share
A worker checks an electronic board displaying market data during a trading session at the Nairobi Securities Exchange in Nairobi, Kenya September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/File Photo

Kenya’s Nairobi Securities Exchange has received regulatory approval to launch a derivatives market, the Capital Markets Authority said on Wednesday.

The NSE, the main entry point for foreigners seeking to invest in East Africa, has been grappling with the challenges of setting up a derivatives market for years.

“This (approval) follows the successful completion of a six-month Derivatives Pilot Test Phase conducted between July and December 2018, and resolution of key issues that emanated from the test phase,” the CMA said in a statement.

Investors will initially be offered single stock futures and equity index futures, the CMA said, before other financial and commodity derivatives are introduced.

Exchange executives have said derivatives trading would boost liquidity on the bourse, which has 65 listed firms of which telecoms and banks are some of the most heavily traded.

The NSE will be the second exchange in Sub-Saharan Africa after Johannesburg to launch trading in derivatives.

Kenya’s Stanbic Bank, part of Stanbic Holdings and Co-operative Bank of Kenya, have been licensed by the central bank to handle clearing and settlement for the derivatives exchange, the CMA said.



Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Photos: Parts of Accra submerged in flood  
Agogo State College disqualified from NSMQ2019
My mother is alive, hale and hearty - Rawlings dismisses death rumours
#PaeMukaAt20: Sarkodie, Yvonne Nelson, Ablakwa, others go crazy over Obrafour's first album

Latest Stories

Release Short Commission report or else... – Minority threatens
NC Special Cup Tier II: Kotoko, Medeama through to last 16
Photos: Parts of Accra submerged in flood  
Kenya's NSE secures regulatory approval for derivatives market
Ban on fishing, not ban on protein - School feeding caterers told
My mother is alive, hale and hearty - Rawlings dismisses death rumours
#PaeMukaAt20: Sarkodie, Yvonne Nelson, Ablakwa, others go crazy over Obrafour's first album
Agogo State College disqualified from NSMQ2019

MOST POPULAR
Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale banned indefinitely, stripped of all VGMA 2019 awards
See alleged killer of Chris Attoh’s wife
Ghana's 2019 Afcon squad: Five players snubbed by Kwesi Appiah
Charlotte Osei appointed UN International Elections Commissioner
Family cleans house, finds pet tortoise missing since 1982

LIFESTYLE
Stitch by stitch, building a high-growth fashion business
ODD NEWS
Constipation allegedly causes woman to temporarily lose 10 years worth of memories
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
7 out of 10 cars listed for sale in Ghana have been in an accident
OBITUARY
Lt Gen Albert Kwesi Ocran (RTD)
ELECTIONS
Gov’t outlines roadmap on election of MMDCEs