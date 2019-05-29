Kenya’s Nairobi Securities Exchange has received regulatory approval to launch a derivatives market, the Capital Markets Authority said on Wednesday.
The NSE, the main entry point for foreigners seeking to invest in East Africa, has been grappling with the challenges of setting up a derivatives market for years.
“This (approval) follows the successful completion of a six-month Derivatives Pilot Test Phase conducted between July and December 2018, and resolution of key issues that emanated from the test phase,” the CMA said in a statement.
Investors will initially be offered single stock futures and equity index futures, the CMA said, before other financial and commodity derivatives are introduced.
Exchange executives have said derivatives trading would boost liquidity on the bourse, which has 65 listed firms of which telecoms and banks are some of the most heavily traded.
The NSE will be the second exchange in Sub-Saharan Africa after Johannesburg to launch trading in derivatives.
Kenya’s Stanbic Bank, part of Stanbic Holdings and Co-operative Bank of Kenya, have been licensed by the central bank to handle clearing and settlement for the derivatives exchange, the CMA said.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Kenya's NSE secures regulatory approval for derivatives market
- Africa is leading the world in plastic bag bans
- Low data quality disincentive to attracting oil giants in bidding process – Amewu
- Fidelity Bank executives honoured at 4th Business CEOs Summit
- Israel to hold agric summit for Ghanaian companies on June 4
- BoG rejects EIU projection Ghana cedi will hit ¢6 to the dollar
- COCOBOD considers 20-year $2bn bond to refinance legacy debts
- Nestlé launches R&D innovation challenge in Sub-Saharan Africa
- GCB Bank introduces EasyPick promo for salaried workers
- AllTime Finance CEO inducted as fellow of CICMG
- Barclays gives Ghanaian artists lifetime opportunity through Absa L’Atelier competition
- Japan, Austria to support private sector climate change investments in Africa
- Cargill pursues progress towards transparent cocoa sector
- GCB Bank to extend services to other West African countries
- Peace Hyde goes global with Forbes Africa’s international powerhouse edition