Bawumia confident of a cash-lite economy by 2020

Dr Bawumia has said Ghana is almost through to being recognized as a cash-lite economy

Vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has assured the business community that Ghana’s economy would soon go cash-lite.

Speaking at the Ishmael Yamson and Associates Business Roundtable in Accra, Dr Bawumia also charged the business community to be ready to embrace new technologies to remain competitive.

Government policies of integrating internet solutions like the mobile interoperability has so far been channelled at fostering e-payments, especially in the public sector.

“One of the things that we need to understand is that the private sector has been a partner in the development process and not a competitor, and for the government, it is very important that we understand the sort of energies that the private sector can unleash to help us in the development process,” Dr Bawumia said, and added that “everything that we are trying to do is with the private sector.”

Meanwhile, Convener of the conference, Dr Ismael Yamson, has impressed on government and the private sector to work hard at creating a good environment for business growth.

He urged Ghanaians to support the digitization programmes of the government since the current manual system of doing things bred corruption.

He also called for the institution of measures for the sustenance of the programmes after they had been implemented.

The event, which was themed: “Ghana we want”, sought to encourage young and potential business people to share ideas and network among themselves.