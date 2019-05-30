Bedrock Insurance officially launches in Ghana with same day payment claims

Share

Albert Eyeson-Ghansah, CEO of Bedrock insurance

Bedrock Insurance Company Limited, a wholly owned Ghanaian company, has officially launched on Thursday.

The company is committed to offering the most user-friendly insurance for all clients; making insurance effortless with same-day payments for genuine claims.

The Insurance company’s suite of products provides timely protection to customers against liabilities they might legally be exposed to; as well as loss or damage to property under product offerings which includes; motor insurance policies, fire & allied perils policies, engineering policies, liabilities, general policies, accidents and marine.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bedrock Insurance Company Limited, Albert Eyeson-Ghansah said, “we aim to help people freely pursue their dreams in a world of uncertainties by making insurance simple so they can protect the things that mean the world to them.

“We are investing in the right people and the right technologies and adopting continuous improvement in our operations. We’ve spent time to prepare ourselves – implementing a robust software which goes live in tandem with our launch.”

“We envisage to be the most people-centred risk solutions provider of choice in our market and we will achieve this by treating our customers fairly and forging mutually beneficial relationships and ensuring claims are made within the same day”, Mr Eyeson-Ghansah added.

The company is also committed to offering quality indemnity in the area of retail and personal line clients- those who mostly purchase motor vehicle and home protection insurances as they form the majority of their clientele.

“We offer services to corporate client purchasing commercial lines insurances such as fire, motor and employee benefit policies as well as broker driven clients ranging from SME to big organisations and multinational corporations,” the CEO noted.

Mr Justice Yaw Ofori, the Commissioner of Insurance, lauded Bedrock and expressed the hope that it would help deepen the confidence in the insurance industry.

“I urge you to practice good corporate governance and maintain high standards to retain the confidence the public still have in the industry, he said”.

Bedrock Insurance Company Limited was incorporated in Ghana under the Companies Code, 1963 (Act 179), and licensed to provide insurance solutions to individuals, families and businesses.

The Company obtained its operating license from the National Insurance Commission in December 2017 and commenced operations in February 2018.

Bedrock is seen to be the “people’s” insurance company which aims at offering excellent services. They want to establish the most user-friendly insurance front for all their stakeholders, making insurance super simple.