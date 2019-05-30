Boeing chief personally apologises for Ethiopia crash

The head of Boeing has described the fatal crashes of two of its aircraft as a "defining moment" for the company.
Speaking to CBS television, Dennis Muilenburg said sorry to the families of the 346 people killed in separate disasters within months of each other in Ethiopia and Indonesia.
"I do personally apologise to the families... we feel terrible about these accidents," he said.
In April, a few weeks after the Ethiopia Airlines crash, Mr Muilenburg had said sorry on behalf of the company.
That apology was "too little, too late" for the pilot's father, Getachew Tessema.
Both the Ethiopian and Indonesian crashes involved the 737 Max model, Boeing's most lucrative aircraft.
Its anti-stall system has been identified as the common factor in both crashes. All the planes have been grounded since the Ethiopia Airlines disaster in March and are unlikely to fly again before August.
In the interview, Mr Muilenberg reiterated his company's commitment to safety.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- 3 Top GRA Commissioners reassigned
- Emirates to expand reach in India with SpiceJet codeshare
- Iduapriem Mine recertified under International Cyanide Management Code
- Ellembelle DCE commends Tullow for investing in preschool education
- Intravenous Infusion to petition govt to stop the importation of fake infusion bottles
- 7 Union executives of TICO interdicted for 3 months
- There will be no job losses - BoG assures after licenses revocation
- Ghana Trade Hub Portal registers over 10,000 importers
- Licences of 386 financial institutions revoked
- Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah appointed Guinness Corporate Relations Director
- Borrowing not bad if you can pay back - Finance minister
- GOIL to build biggest bitumen plant in West Africa
- Bedrock Insurance officially launches in Ghana with same day payment claims
- Bawumia confident of a cash-lite economy by 2020
- Govt will fully support health regulators to ensure efficient service delivery - Health Minister