Borrowing not bad if you can pay back - Finance minister

Borrowing not bad if you can pay back - Finance minister
Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim |abubakar.ibrahim@myjoyonline.com
Date: 31-05-2019 Time: 01:05:32:pm
Share

The Finance Minister has stated emphatically that the Akufo-Addo administration will continue to borrow, despite concerns about the country’s debt.

This is after the public debt went up by ¢22 billion in the last four months to bring the total to ¢198 billion which is 57% of GDP.

But as government prepares to start the process of rolling out an ambitious 38-year developmental programme, Ken Ofori Atta believes it is not out of place for the Akufo-Addo administration to continue borrowing.

Borrowing is a thorny political term in Ghana and a major talking point during the 2016 election which the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won, to kick out the National Democratic Congress.

The NPP castigated the NDC for “excessive borrowing” and promised to be more responsible with the public purse.

The public debt as the time NPP took over was about 122billion cedis by the end of  2016. It represented 74 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Within three years, it has risen by 76bn cedis. The Finance Minister has argued, the current generation revenue is inadequate to sustain the country's developmental agenda. 

”Our needs are extensive,” he told JoyNews Kwesi Parker Wilson.


Regarding the continuous borrowing, he said, “any project requires both equity and debt which have to be efficiently combined to good effect to ensure you generate the revenue to support what you have borrowed.”

According to him, it is up to the country to find the middle ground to make it possible.

“Borrowing is not bad if you have the resources to be able to pay it back and the balance that you achieve. As to where the resources will come from, you scan the international market including your own domestic scene and figure out how you are going to do that,” he said.

He argues that developed countries like Japan is 300% of debt over GDP and they are able to do that because they have built infrastructure to be able to generate revenue for that.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Anthony Joshua beaten for first time in one of boxing’s biggest upsets
Neymar denies rape accusation
US-led anti-IS coalition 'killed 1,300 civilians'
UK politician of Ghanaian descent eyes Theresa May's post

Latest Stories

UK politician of Ghanaian descent eyes Theresa May's post
What is the world's most common eye colour? Find out here
US-led anti-IS coalition 'killed 1,300 civilians'
Neymar denies rape accusation
Anthony Joshua beaten for first time in one of boxing’s biggest upsets
Police arrest 19yr-old who ‘abducted' 3 children in Tamale
US demands social media details from visa applicants
Liverpool beat Spurs to become champions of Europe for sixth time

MOST POPULAR
See alleged killer of Chris Attoh’s wife
Licences of 386 financial institutions revoked
Charlotte Osei appointed UN International Elections Commissioner
Family cleans house, finds pet tortoise missing since 1982
Presidency photoshops Kenyan building on Ghana Beyond Aid document

LIFESTYLE
What is the world's most common eye colour? Find out here
ODD NEWS
Philippines sends tonnes of rubbish back to Canada
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg 'survives' leadership vote
OBITUARY
Lt Gen Albert Kwesi Ocran (RTD)
ELECTIONS
Gov’t outlines roadmap on election of MMDCEs