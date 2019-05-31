Ellembelle DCE commends Tullow for investing in preschool education

Share

Kwasi Bonzo, DCE for Ellembelle unveiling the school built by Tullow Ghana

Tullow Ghana, operators of Ghana's Jubilee Field has been commended by the District Chief Executive for Ellembelle for targeting preschools and investing in them.

Kwasi Bonzo said, "Look at education as putting up a building; the weaker the foundation, the fragile the building, which is why it is sincerely commendable and heartwarming to see that Tullow Ghana is providing these state of the arts preschools in some districts in Ghana.

Mr Bonzoh made these remarks when Tullow Ghana handed over a fully furnished state of the art preschool for pupils in the Sanzule/Krisan communities in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The school, constructed under five months, through Sabre Education, partners of Tullow Oil (Ghana) Plc is made up of two classrooms for Kindergarten 1&2, a canteen, playground and decent places of convenience.

The children, handled by specially trained teachers by Sabre Education are taught with the assistance of state of the art educational artefacts to aid easy comprehension.

"It is also worthy of note that almost all the objects in the classrooms have their Nzema and English names embossed on them. This is a smart way of helping children appreciate their environment and preserving their native language Nzema. We are forever grateful to Tullow for this gift," he added.

Emulate Tullow's example

Meanwhile, Mr Bonzoh also used the occasion to implore other corporate institutions in the country, particularly those operating in the Western Region to emulate the example of Tullow. This, he said will help companies leave footprints that will continue to exist for years to come.

Working to fix the challenge

Many preschools, especially those in rural areas in Ghana are deficient in infrastructure. Whilst many of the children learn and play in the dust, others are those schools that are run under sheds and other makeshift structures.

Over the years, the focus on education has been on senior high education and the needed infrastructure to make it stand.

"We as an assembly has taken upon ourselves to provide the needed infrastructural to make preschool education in the Ellembelle District improved. But this gift from Tullow has certainly come at the right time to give us the elevation we need. There is, however, more work to be done in this direction, which is why we need other corporate organizations to learn from Tullow's example". Mr Bonzoh added.

Meanwhile, Tullow has hinted of commissioning similar project at Kikam and other areas in the Western Region to improve preschool education.

