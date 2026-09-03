Call A-Plus to order – Effutu Traditional Council tells gov’t after deadly New Winneba clash

The Effutu Traditional Council has called on the government to caution the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, against making statements that could further heighten tensions between the Effutu and Gomoa communities.

The Chief of Staff to the Effutu Omanhene, Ebo Ghartey, has cautioned political leaders against making unchecked comments that could inflame tensions and undermine ongoing efforts to restore calm following the recent violence at New Winneba.

His comments follow remarks by Gomoa Central Member of Parliament, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, who warned that residents of Gomoa could take collective action if the Police fails to adequately protect them following the deadly clashes.

A-Plus said residents could give the government a seven-day ultimatum to address the security situation, after which chiefs across Gomoa would be brought together to adopt a collective position on the matter.

Ghartey, however, urged caution, warning that such pronouncements could heighten tensions at a time when efforts are being made to restore peace and stability in the affected communities.

The call follows an attack at New Winneba in the Central Region that left three people dead and 19 others injured.

Speaking at a press conference at New Winneba, Mr Ghartey warned that the situation could deteriorate if community and political leaders fail to exercise restraint in their public pronouncements.

The Chief of Effutu Ayipe, Nenyi Apraku, also urged politicians to use their positions to promote development and peaceful coexistence between the people of Effutu and Gomoa, rather than make statements that could provoke further conflict.

Meanwhile, the Abusuapanin of New Winneba, William De-Carthia, has rejected claims that the three people who died in the attack were killed by Effutu youth.

He described the allegation as untrue and called for the circumstances surrounding the deaths to be properly investigated before blame is assigned.

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