Carlos Queiroz could join CAF review after Ghana’s World Cup campaign

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Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz could be involved in a CAF review meeting aimed at assessing Africa’s performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
CAF president Patrice Motsepe has announced plans to bring together national team coaches, football experts and former players after African teams achieved a record-breaking showing at the tournament.
Queiroz, who guided Ghana to the knockout stage in his first World Cup campaign with the Black Stars, is expected to remain in charge of the national team as discussions continue over a new two-year contract.
The Portuguese coach has received backing from Ghana President John Mahama and key members of the squad, including captain Jordan Ayew and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.
Motsepe said the proposed meeting would give stakeholders the opportunity to review the tournament, identify shortcomings and find ways to improve their performances.
“We are going to host a meeting where we will invite all of the coaches of the national teams that participated in the FIFA World Cup, football experts, legends who have played at the highest level,” he said at a press conference in Johannesburg.
“The purpose of the meeting is to talk about what we can do better, what have we learnt from our performances [At the World Cup].
“Where we can improve [as well].”
The 2026 World Cup marked Africa’s most successful tournament in history, with nine of the continent’s 10 representatives reaching the knockout stage.
Algeria, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal and South Africa all progressed from their groups, while Tunisia were the only African side to exit in the group stage.
Despite that record achievement, no African team reached the semi-finals.
Ghana’s campaign ended in the Round of 32 after a narrow 1-0 defeat by Colombia, with Jhon Arias scoring the only goal of the match.
Morocco produced the strongest run among African teams, reaching the quarter-finals before being eliminated by France.
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