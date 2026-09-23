CDM demands accountability from security chiefs over Ghana’s cocaine trafficking crisis

The Centre for Democratic Movement (CDM) has called for accountability from Ghana’s security and port authorities over a series of major narcotics seizures involving consignments linked to Ghana.

According to CDM, the latest development — the seizure of nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine at France’s Port of Dunkirk — raises questions about how such a consignment was able to leave Ghana undetected.

French authorities said the cocaine was concealed in plastic waste in a container originating from Ghana.

The group questioned why security agencies allegedly failed to alert President John Dramani Mahama to weaknesses in the port inspection system before the latest seizure.

CDM specifically raised concerns about the 2018 reform that excluded NACOC from routine physical container inspections, although former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul has clarified that NACOC remained at the ports but was stopped from physically inspecting containers.

CDM is consequently demanding that officials of the key security, customs, maritime and port agencies account for their roles, while calling for a bipartisan parliamentary inquiry to establish responsibility based on evidence rather than party affiliation.

“Each of them must account,” the statement said, urging Parliament to examine the entire record from the 2018 decision through the narcotics seizures recorded in 2025 and 2026.

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