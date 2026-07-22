Cedi depreciates 9.5% against dollar in interbank market

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana cedi depreciated by approximately 9.5% against the US dollar in the interbank market in the seven months of 2026.
This is compared with the 40% appreciation in July 2025.
According to the July 2026 Summary of Economic and Financial Data by the Bank of Ghana, the cedi traded at GH¢11.55 to one American greenback in July 2026.
This is compared with GH¢10.50 during the same period in 2025.
In January, the cedi depreciated by 4.6% to the US dollar, but it fared better in February 2026, losing 2.2% in value to the American greenback.
The losing streak continued, depreciating by 5.0% and 6.6% in March 2026 and April 2026, respectively.
The cedi continued to depreciate by approximately 8.4% against the US dollar in the interbank market in May 2026 and further by 10.9% and 7.9%, respectively.
Nonetheless, in the retail market, the local currency has gained about 0.50% in value against the US dollar since January 1, 2026.
It is presently selling at GH¢12.20 to one American greenback at the forex bureaus.
Meanwhile, the cedi depreciated by 9.5% and 7.1% respectively to the pound and euro in the interbank market in July 2026.
For the past two weeks, the Ghana cedi weakened modestly in the wholesale (interbank) market but remained broadly stable in the retail market.
Databank Research believes the modest interbank slippage largely stems from sustained pressures on derived demand outpacing a policy-anchored forex supply.
“While gross reserves appear robust, supported mainly by gold and traditional export inflows, the government’s relatively ambitious reserve agenda to build roughly 15 months of import cover by 2028 will require stronger reserve accumulation efforts. This, we believe, may temper the scale of spot market interventions”.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana Navy participates in African Maritime Forces Summit in Morocco
2 minutes
-
GNFS intensifies fire safety education in Eastern Region communities
4 minutes
-
BoG, GoldBod finalising new financing model to reduce pressure on central bank balance sheet
7 minutes
-
Michelin-starred restaurateur faces jail for using ants as dessert garnish
13 minutes
-
The evidence that jailed Wontumi was built by NPP – Mustapha Gbande
17 minutes
-
Africa can no longer rely on foreign aid for healthcare – Deputy Health Minister
27 minutes
-
COCOBOD’s shift to local market financing is the right move – BoG
31 minutes
-
Minority labels economy a ‘galamsey economy’, questions government’s growth claims ahead of budget review
32 minutes
-
Joy FM’s Showbiz Roundtable to assess Mahama administration’s performance in tourism, culture and creative arts
32 minutes
-
Finance Ministry must fund GoldBod operations after BoG exit – Economist
32 minutes
-
BoG to sell remaining stakes in ADB, NIB – Dr. Asiama
42 minutes
-
Ghana, Netherlands deepen security cooperation to combat organised crime and drug trafficking
44 minutes
-
JoyNews’ Digital Economy forum aiming to shape Ghana’s digital future comes off tonight
50 minutes
-
Africa must fund its own health systems to achieve universal healthcare – African Union Commissioner for Health
51 minutes
-
UNFPA Ghana, Prudential Life Insurance graduate 25 former head porters in painting and tiling skills
52 minutes