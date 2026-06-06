Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has raised concerns that amendments to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill could make it difficult to enforce the legislation effectively if it becomes law.
Speaking in a special interview on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, the MP argued that the original version of the bill contained stronger provisions that would have better addressed LGBTQ+ activities in the country.
According to Rev. Ntim Fordjour, several changes introduced during the bill's consideration in Parliament, including the removal of certain provisions and the addition of exemptions, have weakened its effectiveness.
"This bill prohibits LGBT; however, the renditions that they (Majority MPs) have introduced make the enforceability impossible," he said.
He contended that while the original bill was designed to provide a robust legal framework for dealing with issues related to LGBTQ+ activities, the revised version may face significant challenges in implementation.
The lawmaker expressed concern that some of the new provisions could create loopholes that would make enforcement difficult for state institutions.
Rev. Ntim Fordjour maintained that Parliament should have retained key elements of the earlier bill, insisting that the amendments risk undermining the legislation's intended objectives.
His comments formed part of a broader discussion on the contents of the revised bill and the implications of the changes made before its passage by Parliament.
Latest Stories
-
Recurring June floods show institutional failure and lack of accountability – Victoria Bright
1 hour
-
Dr. Bawumia congratulates new Christian Council leadership; pledges continued cooperation
1 hour
-
Changes to anti-LGBTQ+ bill could undermine enforcement – Ntim Fordjour
1 hour
-
Accra Floods: GNFS rescues 21 residents in Doblo Gonno
2 hours
-
Davida Roofing Systems CEO named among 100 Legendary African Dignitaries for 2026
2 hours
-
Speaker Bagbin breaks ground on Wa Palace project, tells “detractors” Wa won’t be zongo
2 hours
-
On Ghana’s Oti River, a weather forecast can mean survival
2 hours
-
Ntim Fordjour urges NDC to back revised anti-LGBTQ+ bill, demands consistency on assent
2 hours
-
Ghana prepared to prevent Ebola outbreak despite no recorded case – Deputy Health Minister
2 hours
-
GMA supports KATH doctors strike over CEO suspension – demands reinstatement within 3 days
2 hours
-
It’s not govt’s business to use ID cards to control people’s consumption of porn – Kofi Bentil
4 hours
-
NDC dismisses reports of cabinet reshuffle, urges public to verify information
5 hours
-
Ghana’s floods are governance failures, not natural disasters – Senyo Hosi
5 hours
-
Accra Ridge Church defies heavy rains, embarks on health walk to mark 90 years of service
7 hours
-
Evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa funded from contingency budget – Ablakwa
8 hours