Changes to anti-LGBTQ+ bill could undermine enforcement – Ntim Fordjour

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has raised concerns that amendments to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill could make it difficult to enforce the legislation effectively if it becomes law.

Speaking in a special interview on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, the MP argued that the original version of the bill contained stronger provisions that would have better addressed LGBTQ+ activities in the country.

According to Rev. Ntim Fordjour, several changes introduced during the bill's consideration in Parliament, including the removal of certain provisions and the addition of exemptions, have weakened its effectiveness.

"This bill prohibits LGBT; however, the renditions that they (Majority MPs) have introduced make the enforceability impossible," he said.

He contended that while the original bill was designed to provide a robust legal framework for dealing with issues related to LGBTQ+ activities, the revised version may face significant challenges in implementation.

The lawmaker expressed concern that some of the new provisions could create loopholes that would make enforcement difficult for state institutions.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour maintained that Parliament should have retained key elements of the earlier bill, insisting that the amendments risk undermining the legislation's intended objectives.

His comments formed part of a broader discussion on the contents of the revised bill and the implications of the changes made before its passage by Parliament.

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