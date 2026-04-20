CHASS confident funding dispute will be resolved, avoiding shutdown

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) says it remains confident that the ongoing food funding crisis in Ghana’s senior high schools will be resolved through dialogue, despite rising concerns over possible disruptions to academic activities.

National Secretary of CHASS, Primus Baro, struck a calm and conciliatory tone on JoyNews Desk, insisting the organisation is focused on engagement with stakeholders rather than confrontation.

“We hope, like how we have been able to manage all stakeholders — CHASS, government — and have been able to manage similar issues over the past, we will also manage the same so that we will stay smoothly across the river,” he said.

His comments come in the wake of growing tension over delayed government funding for food and other essential supplies in second-cycle institutions, a situation that has triggered fears of possible shutdowns in some schools.

The concerns intensified after a stakeholder meeting convened by Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu ended without a clear financial resolution, leaving school heads uncertain about how to sustain operations in the short term.

However, Mr Baro moved to clarify CHASS’s position, stressing that the organisation does not have the mandate to close schools and only plays an advisory role to its members.

“The communication of CHASS is not that we are going to shut down schools. We don’t shut down schools. We only advise,” he said.

He noted that CHASS has historically relied on dialogue and collaboration with government and education authorities to resolve similar challenges, rather than issuing directives that could disrupt the academic calendar.

According to him, while the situation remains serious, CHASS is confident that ongoing engagements will yield a solution.

He said the organisation is “very much convinced” that the matter will be resolved, although he did not outline specific timelines or the nature of the expected intervention.

The food funding crisis has become a recurring concern under the Free Senior High School policy, with school heads frequently citing delayed disbursements as a major challenge affecting feeding, logistics, and general administration.

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