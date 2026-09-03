Check out the offerings of vendors for Joy FM’s Back-to-School Discount Fair

Several vendors are set to offer discounts on school essentials and other products at the Joy FM Back-to-School Fair as parents and students prepare for the new academic year.

The fair will take place on Friday, September 4, and Saturday, September 5, at the car park of Joy FM in Kokomlemle, Accra, from 8 am to 8 pm each day, and it is expected to bring together a wide range of businesses offering electronics, books, stationery, clothing, sanitary products, groceries and other essential items under one roof.

Compu Ghana, which is sponsoring, is also among the participating vendors and is offering discounts of up to 40% on selected home appliances and electronic gadgets from now until September 20.

Its products include laptops, tablets, smartphones, printers, routers, headphones, power banks and small fridges.

Other vendors include Flow Glow Impact, which will showcase sanitary pads designed for girls, and Haps Global Logistics Limited, a Ghanaian-owned freight, clearance and supply chain company connecting Ghana to more than 50 countries.

Prestige Children’s Palace will offer school bags, snack boxes, shoes, clothes, stationery and baby foods, while BeGerts Kids will showcase clothing and accessories for children.

The fair will also feature several book and stationery providers, including Kingdom Books & Stationery Limited, Paddington Publications Limited, Universal Knowledge Kingdom Limited and SalJay Bookshop.

Kingdom Books & Stationery Limited will provide books from nursery to tertiary level, stationery, office essentials and furniture, while Paddington Publications will focus on preschool and lower-primary textbooks.

Universal Knowledge Kingdom Limited will showcase educational materials, commercial stationery and writing instruments, while SalJay Bookshop will offer Christian literature, dictionaries, textbooks, children’s novels and other stationery products.

Afram Publications Ghana Limited will also participate, alongside Challenge Bookshop, a distributor of Christian literature and media.

Parents can also shop for groceries through Zonzoom Limited, an online grocery shopping platform, while Media Brain Consult will showcase Kivo products including Kivo Shito, gari, pepper, ginger, natural garlic and onion powder.

Unilever Ghana Limited, which manufactures products including Pepsodent, Lipton, Royco and Blue Band, will also be among the participating vendors.

The fair will further provide educational opportunities, with Shsonline.com offering virtual academic courses and remedial programmes for students preparing for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Sunrise Christian High School, a private high school in the Volta Region, will also be part of the event.

Event details

Event: Joy FM Back to School Discount Fair 2026

Date: September 4–5, 2026

Time: 8am–8 pm

Venue: Joy FM Car Park, Kokomlemle, Accra

Sponsor: Compu Ghana

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