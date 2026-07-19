Chelsea agree record £117m deal for Villa’s Rogers

Chelsea have agreed a club record £117m deal to sign England midfielder Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old will sign a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge, with an option for a further year.

Rogers will have a medical on Monday after returning from international duty with England at the 2026 World Cup.

The deal would set a new transfer record for an English player, eclipsing the £116m fee Manchester City agreed with Nottingham Forest for another Three Lions midfielder in Elliot Anderson earlier this summer.

Rogers becomes the most expensive signing in Chelsea's history, surpassing the £107m spent on Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez in 2023.

The move comes as new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso shapes his squad before the new Premier League season.

Rogers, who was previously on Manchester City's books, joined Villa from Middlesbrough in February 2024 in a deal worth £8m, rising to £15m.

Due to a clause giving Middlesbrough 20% of any profit made by Villa for selling Rogers in the future, the Championship club will earn at least £20.4m from his transfer to Chelsea, depending on how many add-ons have been triggered at Villa Park.

Boro believe it is also an English record for the largest transfer sell-on fee.

Rogers scored 21 goals in 85 league appearances for Unai Emery's men and was part of the team that won the Europa League last season.

He has made 22 senior England appearances, scoring once, and featured in seven games at this summer's World Cup.

Rogers is the second Villa midfielder to depart this week following Youri Tielemans' £35m move to Manchester United, but they have brought in Switzerland international Johan Manzambi in a deal worth more than £50m from Freiburg and lined up Wolves' Joao Gomes for £38m.

Analysis: What impact will Rogers arrival have on Palmer?

By Nizaar Kinsella, Football reporter

Rogers has been a Chelsea target for more than two years, although the move coming now is something of a surprise given the club's 10th-placed Premier League finish last season.

The deal underlines the club's ability to bounce back from missing out on European football to sign a top target for London rivals Arsenal.

It also suggests Stamford Bridge remains an attractive destination for some of the Premier League's leading talents.

The pressing question, though, is how Rogers will fit into the side, and what impact his arrival will have on star attacker Cole Palmer.

Rogers was one of the three England players to take a place in Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad at Palmer's expense.

That highlighted the similarities between the pair, but they could also play together, depending on the system employed by new manager Alonso.

The Spaniard has previously used both a back four and back five at his former clubs Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen respectively, and there remains uncertainty over his preferred approach just weeks into his tenure.

Rogers and Palmer are both capable of operating in a variety of attacking positions and will compete for minutes with Estevao Willian, Pedro Neto, Jamie Gittens and fellow summer signing Geovany Quenda.

Alejandro Garnacho is being sold to make way, but it remains a hefty group of options for a club playing only one game per week next season.

Off the pitch, Rogers and Palmer have described each other as best friends in football after progressing through Manchester City's academy together.

Palmer's famous "Cold Palmer" celebration was inspired by Rogers, who first did the pose as a Middlesbrough player.

The move may prompt further debate over ownership of the celebration, which has been trademarked in the UK's Intellectual Property Office.

There will also be debate about who plays the number 10 role, yet it is a problem Alonso is likely to welcome.







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