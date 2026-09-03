Chief Justice has ‘worn a political jersey’ – Tampuli calls for resignation

Gushegu Member of Parliament Alhassan Tampuli has accused Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie of descending into partisan politics, urging him to resign his judicial position if he intends to pursue active politics.



"Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has descended into the arena of politics. He has worn a political jersey, and we have to say it for what it is," Mr Tampuli said.



The MP's comments follow remarks made by the Chief Justice during visits to state institutions on September 2, 2026, where he praised the performance of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) and other public institutions under the current administration.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie was heard saying, "Sometimes, when we hear about the things that you have done and the things that some organisations are doing now, we wonder. Some of us keep wondering what we really have been doing in the past eight years" .



Mr Tampuli questioned the Chief Justice's apparent comparison of state institutions' performance under the current NDC government with that of the previous NPP administration.



"Ghana became Ghana only eight years ago? And so our Chief Justice only remembers what happened before eight years ago. Doesn't remember what happened 20 years ago, 24 years ago, or 30 years ago?" he asked.



The MP argued that the comments were particularly concerning because political disputes can ultimately end up before the Judiciary .



"When politicians have a dispute, most likely it will end up before the Judiciary. Now, this is a Chief Justice who has already taken a position," he said.





The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has formally demanded that the Chief Justice retract what it describes as partisan political comments or resign from office and formally join the National Democratic Congress (NDC) .



In a statement issued on Thursday, September 3, 2026, and signed by NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, the party said it watched the video with "profound shock and disgust" .



"This is not the language of a Chief Justice. It is the language of a party propagandist, of a kind exclusively reserved for NDC communicators and serial callers, and it has no place whatsoever in the mouth of the head of Ghana's Judiciary," the NPP stated.





The NPP questioned the Chief Justice's reported commitment to doing everything possible to ensure the success of President John Dramani Mahama's agenda, particularly at a time when persons associated with the NPP are facing prosecution under the government's Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative .



"A Chief Justice swears a single oath, and it is to the Constitution: to no President, no party and no agenda," the party stated.



The NPP also alleged that the Judiciary under the current Chief Justice has shown bias against opposition figures, citing what it called the "extraordinary alacrity" with which vacation warrants have been issued in cases involving NPP members, including the incarceration of Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.





The party further criticised the Chief Justice over the state of court infrastructure and working conditions within the Judiciary .



"With respect, My Lord, the leaking roofs are in your courts, not in the ministries," the NPP said.



The party accused the Chief Justice of failing to introduce meaningful reforms to address delays in the justice system, describing his visible activities as focused on targeting opposition voices.



"A Chief Justice whose legacy is persecution rather than reform has forfeited every claim to the confidence of the nation," it stated.



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