Chief Justice must examine arrests of suspects on court premises – Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has called on the Chief Justice to examine the practice of law enforcement agencies attempting to arrest suspects on court premises.

His comments follow an alleged attempt by officers believed to be from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to arrest Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah after he appeared at the Accra High Court on Wednesday, September 23.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament, Mr Afenyo-Markin said the alleged incident raises concerns about the conduct of investigating agencies within court premises.

“Honourable Baffour is a lawyer by profession. Upon his account, he went to defend his client in court, then just after exiting the courtroom on the court premises, EOCO appeared there, laid an ambush and made an attempt to arrest him,” he said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said the Chief Justice should determine whether investigating agencies are permitted to enter court premises with the specific intention of arresting a suspect or accused person.

“I think the justice delivery system, our Chief Justice, must look at this, whether or not EOCO or any investigating agency is allowed to enter court premises with the sole aim of accosting a suspect or an accused person. That must be looked at in context,” he said.

The Minority Leader also raised concerns about what he described as a departure from the established procedure for state agencies seeking the presence of Members of Parliament.

He explained that agencies such as the Office of the Special Prosecutor, the Ghana Police Service and EOCO are expected to formally write to the Speaker of Parliament when they require an MP to appear before an investigating body.

According to him, the Speaker subsequently refers the request to Parliament’s leadership, which works with the legal directorate to make arrangements for the MP to avail himself.

“There is nothing like preferential treatment, but because of the nature of the MP's work, that procedure has been set in place, and that is what all state security agencies observe,” he said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin therefore questioned the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident.

“So the question is: what has changed?” he asked.

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