Chiefs can help stop galamsey where government enforcement struggles – KNUST Professor

Audio By Carbonatix
Dean of the Faculty of Renewable Natural Resources at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor Emmanuel Acheampong, has called for greater involvement of traditional leaders in the fight against illegal mining, locally known as galamsey.
His call follows what he says are failed government approaches in ending the menace that continues to ravage forests and water bodies.
He says the government alone cannot sustain the fight against illegal mining, arguing that traditional authorities could play a critical role in helping communities protect their lands and natural resources.
Speaking on the sidelines of the AIM4Forest program by the Food and Agriculture Organisation, Prof Acheampong emphasized that chiefs are the closest authority in communities plagued with illegal mining, highlighting their importance in changing the behaviour of residents to militate against the menace.
“Government alone will not be able to sustain this,” he said.
Prof. Acheampong noted that some traditional leaders have been directly involved in community resistance to galamsey.
Citing instances in some communities in the Ashanti and Bono regions where traditional leaders stood vehemently against the mining activities, he noted that engaging traditional leaders could help in allaying assertions that illegal mining is the only source of livelihood.
“In April, chiefs and residents of Berekum organised a protest against illegal mining, with some traditional leaders calling for the protection of their lands and water bodies,” he said.
He further argued that communities, when educated on the negative impacts of illegal mining, will appreciate the essence of environmental stewardship.
“When chiefs and community members understand that the destruction of forests, farms and water bodies will affect future generations, they can become important partners in protecting those resources,” he added.
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