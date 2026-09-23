Chile recognises Morocco’s sovereignty over Sahara, backs autonomy plan

Audio By Carbonatix
Chile has formally expressed support for Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara region, backing Rabat’s autonomy proposal as a political solution to the long-running dispute.
In a joint communiqué issued after talks in New York on Monday, Chile said it “supports the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over its entire territory, including the Sahara region.”
It also described Morocco’s autonomy proposal, presented in 2007, as “the just, lasting, and mutually acceptable political solution.”
The position was announced following a meeting between Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and his Chilean counterpart, Francisco Pérez Mackenna.
The meeting was attended by Chilean President José Antonio Kast.
Chile also said it would translate its position into concrete bilateral action by promoting economic and trade cooperation in Morocco’s Sahara region.
According to the communiqué, the move is intended to strengthen investment, trade and productive development in the region.
Chile further said it “welcomes Security Council Resolution 2797/2025 and endorses it.”
It joined calls for the parties to engage in negotiations without preconditions, based on Morocco’s autonomy proposal, to reach a definitive political solution acceptable to all parties.
The two foreign ministers also signed Terms of Reference to launch negotiations on a free trade agreement between Morocco and Chile.
The development adds a trade and economic dimension to the two countries’ growing bilateral engagement, alongside Chile’s stated position on the Sahara issue.
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