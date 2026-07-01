Citizen Eye Ghana backs Julius Debrah-Ibrahim Mahama partnership for economic revival

Citizen Eye Ghana has thrown its weight behind the pairing of Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, with a businessman, Ibrahim Mahama, as running mate in what the organization describes as a "game-changing ticket" for Ghana's future.

The founder of Citizen Eye Ghana, Alex Kwaku Tetteh, who endorsed, argues that the combination of Mr Debrah's political expertise and Mr Mahama's business acumen represents precisely what the nation needs to address unemployment, economic stagnation, and youth disempowerment.

"Ghana currently needs a leader who can create jobs, empower the youth, and boost the economy through investments and strategic business relations," Mr Tetteh stated.

"Ibrahim Mahama has proven time and again that he possesses both the brains and the track record to deliver on these fronts."

According to Mr Tetteh, Mr Mahama's business credentials place him among Africa's elite entrepreneurs.

"He has the intellectual capacity to compete with Dangote and other billionaires across the continent," the Citizen Eye Ghana founder said.

"More than that, he has proven it through concrete results."

Ibrahim Mahama has built a sprawling business empire that extends beyond Ghana's borders. His operations in Liberia demonstrate that Ghanaian entrepreneurship can succeed on the continental stage, Mr Tetteh noted.

He stated that Mr Mahama's recent acquisition of the Damang mine is a statement that Ghanaians can manage our own resources.

“In just a few months of taking over, he has started building an airport. What did the previous owners do to help the community?” Mr. Tetteh quizzed.

Mr. Tetteh also highlighted Ibrahim Mahama's role in developing Ghana's young talent.

“He has raised and mentored men and women who now occupy strategic positions throughout the nation's administration. This is nation-building in its truest form," he explained, emphasizing that Ibrahim Mahama has

been a positive influence on countless young Ghanaians seeking to advance their careers in public service.

Alex Tetteh catalogued an extensive list of Ibrahim Mahama's humanitarian initiatives that demonstrate his deep commitment to national development.

The Citizen Eye Ghana founder noted that Mr Mahama has engaged in numerous other charitable works that underscore his dedication to uplifting his fellow citizens.

“He has donated to support many causes, including his recent declaration of ‘proper bonuses’ for the Ghana Blackstars. Surprisingly, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama has withheld nothing from the State; from donating his construction equipment to facilitating the dredging of drains to giving out one of his private jets as an air ambulance for Ghana,” Mr Tetteh said.

According to him, these are not the actions of a man seeking political capital, but these are the actions of a patriot who believes in Ghana's potential and invests in it with his own resources.

Alex Tetteh described Mr. Ibrahim Mahama as "the Donald Trump of Ghana", an entrepreneur with proven ability to translate business success into economic transformation.

"While Trump transformed American real estate and business, Ibrahim has transformed Ghana's economic landscape through discipline, strategic thinking, and unwavering commitment to excellence," Mr. Tetteh said.

The Citizen Eye Ghana founder argues that Ghana desperately needs a leader with Ibrahim Mahama's mindset, someone who understands job creation not as a political slogan, but as an economic imperative rooted in practical business experience and connection to the ideology of President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Tetteh further called on the National Democratic Congress to formalize the arrangement to register Mr. Mahama as a party member, publicly endorse him as running mate for Julius Debrah, and present the pair to Ghanaians as the answer to the nation's economic prayers.

According to Mr. Tetteh, such a move would signal to voters that the NDC is serious about tackling the nation's pressing economic challenges.

The endorsement also highlights Mr Debrah's extensive experience in political leadership, which Mr. Tetteh says complements Mr Mahama's business expertise perfectly.

The pairing, according to Mr Tetteh, creates "a formidable force for national development" combining "thoughtful governance with proven economic leadership."

Mr. Alex Tetteh has appealed to Ghanaian voters to vote for a pair that will continue the legacy of the current government and elevate it to higher heights.

He urged all Ghanaians to embrace this vision of paired leadership that brings together the best of our political and business worlds. He stated that this mission will build a prosperous, employment-rich nation where every Ghanaian, young or old, has opportunities.

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