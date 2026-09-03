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CJ comment on state institutions has stripped judiciary of its neutrality – Manhyia South MP

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  3 September 2026 1:25pm
Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie
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Manhyia South MP and member of Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Nana Adjei Baffour Awuah, has accused the Chief Justice of compromising the Judiciary’s neutrality with his recent comments on the performance of state institutions.

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, during a visit to the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) on Wednesday, September 2, praised the performance of the MIIF and other public institutions under the current administration, saying some of the developments he has witnessed have left him wondering what Ghana was doing over the past eight years.

Describing the remarks as an “unfortunate indiscretion,” the MP said the Chief Justice’s official capacity made the comments particularly concerning.

Speaking on Joy FM's Middaynews on Thursday, September 3, he argued that although the Chief Justice may not have breached a specific law, his comments raise serious ethical concerns.

“Look, he has stripped, with the greatest of respect and humility, the Judiciary of the necessary neutrality,” he said.

He stressed that the Chief Justice was performing an official function and was not speaking as a private citizen, adding that the Judiciary must maintain neutrality when commenting on political administration.

“We shouldn’t just look at the words. Let’s also look at the capacity in which he went there,” he said.

He noted that the Chief Justice attended the event in his official regalia and was accompanied by other Supreme Court judges, the Judicial Secretary, the Director of the Law School and the Registrar of the Law School.

According to him, the Chief Justice therefore spoke with the full institutional weight of the Judiciary behind him.

“So he went there with the full weight, might, glory, and clothed with the regalia of the Judiciary. And so when you go there in that capacity, to make the comment, it’s very unfortunate,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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