Cocobod pitches $1.4 billion domestic financing plan

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) is seeking to raise GH¢16.3 billion ($1.4 billion) from domestic investors to fund cocoa purchases for the upcoming season, according to a government presentation to investors.
The national regulator is turning to domestic debt markets to fund its operations after struggling to finance the sector since its decade-old syndicated loan arrangement with international banks collapsed during the 2023/24 season.
A separate arrangement under which international trading houses pre-financed purchases fell through last season, contributing to delays in payments to farmers.
Farmers and buyers have blamed funding challenges for uncertainty over the timing of the new season.
Cocoa Capital PLC, a new special purpose vehicle, is expected to issue a first tranche of debt to raise funds this week, comprising a 2.3 billion cedi bond and 4 billion cedi in commercial paper.
Commercial paper with tenors of up to 270 days will be used to finance seasonal cocoa purchases, while bonds with a maturity of up to five years will be used to refinance existing short-term debts held by COCOBOD, according to the presentation made last Thursday.
Ghana's cocoa buyers last week said they were owed about 4 billion cedis by COCOBOD for last season’s crop, and want it paid before the new crop year begins. The Chamber of Cocoa Marketers, which represents the country’s licensed cocoa buyers, also warned that financing may not yet be in place to fund purchases once the season opens.
NEW SEASON NOT YET STARTED
Ghana and Ivory Coast, the world’s two biggest cocoa producers, agreed in June to harmonise their farmgate prices and season start dates, following a meeting between the two countries’ presidents.
While Ivory Coast's season opened on September 1, Ghana is yet to announce a start date.
Debt repayments will be backed by assigned cocoa export receivables generated from selected forward sales contracts, the presentation showed.
Eligible participants include commercial banks, pension funds, insurance companies, stockbrokers, high-net-worth individuals, other institutional investors and international cocoa buyers.
COCOBOD did not respond to a request for comment on the new issuance.
It said on X last week that the government had engaged investors, describing the planned issuance as a shift towards mobilising Ghana’s domestic capital market to finance the cocoa sector.
Latest Stories
-
You seek sanctuary against kidnappers – Baffour Awuah defends retreat to Parliament
26 minutes
-
This is an unlawful arrest – Baffour Awuah defends flight from EOCO officers
43 minutes
-
Cocobod pitches $1.4 billion domestic financing plan
1 hour
-
Eriksen leaves Wolfsburg by mutual consent
1 hour
-
Trump offers warm welcome as China’s Xi arrives for US visit
1 hour
-
Bentley unveils its first fully electric car
2 hours
-
OpenAI agent ‘infiltrated’ Australian government website, PM says
2 hours
-
US pledges $267m more to fight Ebola in central Africa
2 hours
-
Oil prices edge lower as Iran says it is open to diplomacy to end the war
2 hours
-
Rule of Men is replacing Rule of Law – Abu Jinapor
2 hours
-
US rejects pleas from OpenAI, Anthropic for global AI standards
2 hours
-
Seidu Agongo launches initiative to distribute 10,000 sewing machines to vulnerable women and youth
2 hours
-
AI superpower ambitions take centre stage as Trump and Xi meet
2 hours
-
Ronaldo spurred on by 1,000 goals and Portugal glory
3 hours
-
Man Utd still £1bn in debt with £63.5m spent on new stadium
3 hours