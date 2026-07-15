COCOBOD settles GH¢162m outstanding debt owed to non-DDEP Cocoa Bill holders

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced that it has paid GH¢162 million in full settlement of outstanding obligations owed to individual holders of Cocoa Bills who did not participate in the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

The Board said the payment fulfils its commitment to honour all legitimate debts owed to investors.

In a statement released on Wednesday, July 15, COCOBOD explained that following the implementation of the DDEP in 2023, payments to some Cocoa Bill holders who opted not to participate in the programme remained outstanding due to the Board’s financial constraints.

It, however, noted that those obligations have now been fully settled.

“The Board has now fully settled these obligations as part of its commitment to honour all legitimate debts,” the statement said. COCOBOD advised beneficiaries to contact their respective fund managers to access their payments.

The Board also expressed appreciation to the affected investors for their patience and understanding throughout the period of delayed payments.

It reiterated its commitment to restoring confidence, strengthening its financial position, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of Ghana’s cocoa industry.

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