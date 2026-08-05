‘Compassion without fiscal discipline is not sustainable’ – Minority questions funding for GH¢2 diesel relief

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minority in Parliament has questioned the government's decision to reduce the price of diesel by GH¢2 per litre, calling for clarity on how the intervention will be financed and its potential impact on state revenue.
Addressing a press conference at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Headquarters on Wednesday, August 5, the Ranking Member on Parliament's Energy Committee, George Kwame Aboagye, said although efforts to ease the burden on Ghanaians were commendable, such measures must be supported by sound fiscal planning.
"Compassion without fiscal discipline is not a sustainable policy," he said.
Mr Aboagye called on the government to explain which specific fuel margins, levies or taxes would be reduced to finance the relief and disclose the estimated revenue implications of the policy.
He also sought clarification on whether the intervention had been factored into the 2026 Budget and what measures the government intended to implement to offset any resulting revenue shortfalls.
The Ranking Member further urged the government to explain how it would ensure that the reduction in diesel prices translates into lower transport fares and reduced prices of essential goods and services.
Mr Aboagye said the Minority would use parliamentary processes to demand answers on the financing arrangements for the intervention, the status of energy sector levies and the long-term sustainability of the programme.
He also called on the government to establish a transparent framework with clearly defined fiscal limits, targeted support measures and specific conditions for reviewing or ending the fuel relief initiative.
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