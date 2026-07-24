Concerned National Service Association demands refund of GH¢4.2m deducted from personnel allowances

The Concerned National Service Association of Ghana has given the leadership of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) a two-week ultimatum to account for millions of cedis allegedly deducted from the allowances of national service personnel or face legal action.

The group is demanding the reimbursement of an estimated GH¢4.2 million, which it claims was withdrawn from the accounts of national service personnel without their consent.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the Convenor of the association, Samuel Kwadwo Yelarge, accused the NASPA leadership of failing to provide a satisfactory explanation for the alleged deductions.

"We are seeking full accountability and the immediate refund of the affected funds to personnel. If NASPA fails to respond within the two-week deadline, it will pursue legal action to recover the money."

He said the association is seeking full accountability and the immediate refund of the affected funds to personnel.

According to the group, if the leadership of NASPA fails to respond within the two-week deadline, it will pursue legal action to recover the money and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

The Concerned National Service Association maintains that the alleged deductions were made without the knowledge or approval of the affected personnel, raising concerns over transparency and accountability in the management of service personnel funds.

The group is also calling on the relevant authorities to investigate the matter and ensure that any wrongdoing is addressed.

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