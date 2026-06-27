Confident Ghana ready for Croatia as Semenyo pays tribute to Modrić

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo has described Croatia captain Luka Modrić as one of the finest midfielders of the modern era as Ghana prepares for a decisive FIFA World Cup Group L encounter against the European side.

The Black Stars head into Saturday's clash brimming with confidence after earning a valuable draw against England, a result that has boosted their hopes of securing qualification to the knockout stage of the tournament.

For Semenyo, the immediate focus is firmly on helping Ghana advance beyond the group phase after the disappointment of the country's early exit at the previous World Cup.

"Last time we didn't get out of the group and it was a huge disappointment, but this time, if we can get through, then who knows what will happen.

"We are here to win, we want to make the Ghana fans happy, and the longer we are in the tournament, the bigger the party will be!" he said.

Standing between Ghana and a place in the next round is a Croatia side spearheaded by the evergreen Modrić, who continues to perform at the highest level despite approaching the twilight of his illustrious career.

The Real Madrid legend, who captained Croatia to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final and has remained one of world football's most influential midfielders for well over a decade, continues to command admiration from players across the globe, including Semenyo.

Reflecting on the opportunity to face the Croatian maestro, the Ghana international said he was not surprised to see Modrić still competing at the elite level.

"Everyone thought the last World Cup would be his last, the same as Messi and Ronaldo, but they all are back again. Modric is still playing at the top level, so not really surprised. It will be great to share the pitch with a great player like him."

Although Semenyo operates in a different role, he acknowledged that Modrić has been a player he has long admired for his intelligence, technical ability and vision.

"Of course. He plays a very different position from me but he's been one of the best midfielders of the current era. You learn something from every player. I grew up watching Didier Drogba, which taught me a lot, but Modric is so good to watch, a great passer of the ball, technically outstanding, and incredible reading of the game."

The Ghana forward is also expected to renew acquaintances with Croatia internationals Joško Gvardiol and Mateo Kovačić, both of whom he has encountered in English football. However, he insisted that friendships would be put on hold once the match begins.

"Like the England guys, I'm sure there will be some messages in the build-up. It will be great to see them, and I hope we can get the better of them, but they're two great players who won't make it easy for us."

Ghana has taken significant confidence from its resilient display against England, with the squad believing it has the quality and determination to compete against the world's leading football nations.

Victory over Croatia would not only secure progression to the knockout stage but also reinforce the Black Stars' growing belief that they can mount a memorable run in the competition.

For Semenyo and his teammates, the objective remains unchanged—maintain their unbeaten run, keep Ghana's World Cup dream alive and reward the unwavering support of the nation's fans with another inspiring performance.

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